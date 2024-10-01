Sonam Wangchuk detention: Delhi HC refuses urgent hearing

The Delhi high court on Tuesday refused to grant urgent hearing to a plea seeking release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other Ladakhis who were detained by the Delhi Police while leading a climate march on Monday night. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during his 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. (PTI Photo)

A bench of chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela, however, agreed to list the matter for hearing on Thursday.

“We have a full court matter from 2.30pm. We’ll have it at the reopening. On the 3rd (of October), we’ll do the matter. Have it (the petition) cleared (by the registry) by 3:30pm,” the bench told advocate Vikram Hegde, representing petitioner Hazi Mustafa.

In his plea, Haji also sought the release of the persons associated with activist who were detained at the Singhu border and setting aside Delhi Police’s order on Monday, prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons in the city.

The police had clamped prohibitory orders in the central part and bordering areas of the national capital for the six days starting September 30, citing law and order issues, including calls for protests by several organisations.

The petitioner has also sought permission for the group of persons, including senior citizens, led by Wangchuk to enter Delhi to raise their demands peacefully.

The Delhi Police detained Wangchuk and 150 others on Monday night on the Singhu border while they were leading the ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra’ march. The march was organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which along with Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), are jointly spearheading an agitation over the past four years in support of statehood, extension of the Constitution’s sixth schedule, early recruitment process along with a public service commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

The detention was criticised by several opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

While Kharge described the action as “cowardly” and “undemocratic”, Gandhi said on X (formally Twitter), “Modi ji, like with the farmers, this ‘Chakravyuh’ will be broken, and so will your arrogance. You will have to listen to Ladakh’s voice.”