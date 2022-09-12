Home / Cities / Delhi News / Technical snag hits Delhi Metro services on Yellow Line for nearly 3 hours

Technical snag hits Delhi Metro services on Yellow Line for nearly 3 hours

Published on Sep 12, 2022 12:13 PM IST

It must be noted that services were affected only on the Yellow line, which connects Huda City Centre in Gurugram to Samaypur Badli in north Delhi. All other metro lines were unaffected.

On Sunday, the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) carried out pre-planned maintenance work in the segment between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar metro stations.
After hitting a snag earlier in the day, services on the Yellow line of the Delhi Metro resumed back to normal on Monday. The snag - which happened during the peak morning commute hours - as expected affected the commuters.

Metro train services between Sultanpur and Ghitorni station were suspended for roughly three hours. "Yellow Line Update- Services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni. Service available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli. Normal services on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted at 7 am. The Delhi Metro is the lifeline for the NCR (National Capital Region).

Further, the entry gate of the MG Road metro station was also temporarily shut. "There is some technical issue in a train on that segment, but it is being sorted," an official source told news agency PTI before the services resumed at 10am.

On Sunday, the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) carried out pre-planned maintenance work in the segment between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar metro stations. "Due to pre-planned maintenance work, Metro services will not be available from Sultanpur to Qutub Minar on the Yellow Line for going towards Samaypur Badli from 5:15 AM till 6 AM on 11th September, 2022, i.e, tomorrow (Sunday)," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had tweeted.

