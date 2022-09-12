Technical snag hits Delhi Metro services on Yellow Line for nearly 3 hours
It must be noted that services were affected only on the Yellow line, which connects Huda City Centre in Gurugram to Samaypur Badli in north Delhi. All other metro lines were unaffected.
After hitting a snag earlier in the day, services on the Yellow line of the Delhi Metro resumed back to normal on Monday. The snag - which happened during the peak morning commute hours - as expected affected the commuters.
Metro train services between Sultanpur and Ghitorni station were suspended for roughly three hours. "Yellow Line Update- Services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni. Service available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli. Normal services on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted at 7 am. The Delhi Metro is the lifeline for the NCR (National Capital Region).
Further, the entry gate of the MG Road metro station was also temporarily shut. "There is some technical issue in a train on that segment, but it is being sorted," an official source told news agency PTI before the services resumed at 10am.
On Sunday, the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) carried out pre-planned maintenance work in the segment between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar metro stations. "Due to pre-planned maintenance work, Metro services will not be available from Sultanpur to Qutub Minar on the Yellow Line for going towards Samaypur Badli from 5:15 AM till 6 AM on 11th September, 2022, i.e, tomorrow (Sunday)," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had tweeted.
Unfazed by politics over name, revadi makers of Meerut prepare for winter sales
New Delhi/Meerut: an otherwise reserved person, Sunil Gupta, is quite loquacious when he talks about revadis-- the traditional candy sweet made from jaggery and sesame seeds. His shop in Meerut, Ram Chandra Sahai Revadi Wale , attracts revadi lovers from far and wide. Meerut has over 150 big revadi makers (an entire locality deals in revadis), producing hundreds of kilos of revadi every day during the winter, making it arguably the revadi capital of India.
Delhi: Water supply to be hit in these areas Tuesday evening. Tankers on request
The water supply will be affected from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning in parts of the national capital due to some maintenance work. The Delhi Jal Board said in a release that the water supply of the listed areas will either not be available or will be available at low pressure during the period. Water tanker in affected areas will be available on request, the water supply body said.
'Where is my dosa?' Tejasvi Surya trolls Congress after viral video
The political discourse around masala Dosa continues in Karnataka with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya now saying he did not receive the parcel that was sent by the Congress. A party "which cannot deliver dosas properly will never be able to deliver promises," the BJP leader said, taking a sharp jibe. A video shared by Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal was widely shared on social media.
Office set up inside a Bengaluru coffee shop: Internet is amused
The working population in Bengaluru is slowly returning to offices but few people are still continuing to work remotely with the flood water yet to recede in few parts of India's tech hub. Interestingly, a group was spotted working from a coffee shop in the city. While the Internet found it funny, some people also lauded the dedication. Many people were amused about moving a full-fledged working setup to a coffee shop.
Chhattisgarh: Seven persons die after bus rams into stationary truck in Korba
In a tragic incident, seven people were killed and three others injured when their bus rammed into a stationary truck in Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, police said. Superintendent of police, Korba, Santosh Singh, in a statement said the incident took place at around 4am at Madai Ghat under Bango police station. The bus was carrying passengers from Korba to Raipur. Seven bus passengers died on the spot and three others suffered injuries.
