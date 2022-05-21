Telangana CM applauds Delhi education model

New Delhi: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday complimented the Delhi government’s work in the field of education and said that he will send school teachers to the Capital for training so as to replicate the education model in his state.

“Aam Aadmi Party government’s efforts in the field of education are commendable. Instead of focusing on just marks, the government here has made efforts to make students more enterprising. Delhiites are very lucky. This should be replicated all across India. They sent their teachers to foreign countries to train them so that the quality of education provided to the students can be improved; now we will send our teachers to Delhi to get oriented,” said Rao, who was given a tour of a government school in south Delhi's Moti Bagh and two mohalla clinics by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain.

During his visit, Rao also interacted with students from the school, and said that he was “impressed by the mindset of leadership that students have developed”. Rao is currently in Delhi for a week to attend political meetings and social programmes.

A statement issued by the Delhi government after Rao’s visit said that the Telangana CM also reportedly appreciated Delhi’s efforts in improving the healthcare infrastructure of the city.

“After Telangana was recognised as a separate state, we tried to incorporate best practices from around us. We have received some good feedback on Delhi’s clinics and we have tried to replicate it in our state as well,” he was quoted as saying.

Kejriwal said that it was a matter of “great pride for the Delhi government” that the Telangana government was interested in the work being done in the field of education and health in the city.

“It is a matter of great pride and joy for us to welcome Telangana chief minister and his entire team of ministers to Delhi to see our schools and clinics. Being a CM, he showed so much interest in our system. He also asked questions and we were delighted to see his interest,” said Kejriwal.

Delhi government has over the last few months been displaying its work in the field of education and health to counterparts from other states. Last month, Kejriwal gave a guided tour of Delhi government schools and mohalla clinics to Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin and to the newly sworn-in Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Both the leaders also declared their interest in replicating the Delhi model of education and primary healthcare in their respective states.

Earlier in the day, Rao also met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

“When businessmen meet, they discuss business and when politicians meet they discuss politics. There is no secret in that,” said Rao, after the meeting at his Tughlaq Road residence.

On May 22, the Telangana CM is scheduled to go to Chandigarh to meet 600 families of farmers, who died during the nationwide farmers’ agitation against the now-repealed Central farm laws.

