Two minor killed in scuffle in Aman Vihar, case lodged

NEW DELHI: Two minors who had allegedly gone to take revenge on a man in Aman Vihar were killed by the man’s family members, including a minor, on Wednesday evening, police said, adding that a case has been registered and teams are looking for the accused. A senior police officer aware of the matter said that three boys, believed to be minors and residents of Sultanpuri, had gone to Aman Vihar to attack a man they believed was involved in a murder. (Representative photo)

A senior police officer aware of the matter said that three boys, believed to be minors and residents of Sultanpuri, had gone to Aman Vihar to attack a man they believed was involved in a murder reported in Sultanpuri in January. “One of the three boys was a cousin of the man who was killed in Sultanpuri in January. He and two of his friends decided to take revenge on a man in Aman Vihar whom they believed was involved in the January murder. They snatched a scooter from a man and forced him to take them to Aman Vihar,” the officer said.

When the three reached Aman Vihar, they allegedly called for their target and found out that he was already lodged in jail in a murder case. “The three assaulted his family members, including his mother and sister. The other family members of the target then chased the three, during which two of them fell to the ground and were caught,” the officer said.

Family members of the target, including a minor, allegedly stabbed two of the three boys, police said, adding that one of them died on the spot while the other succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Police said that a case under charges of murder was registered and further investigation is underway. “Teams have been formed to nab the suspects,” the official said.