Violence at farmers' tractor rally: What went wrong in the police plan?
- Police officers estimate that the city was overrun by around 200,000-250,000 protesters.
The tractor rally by farmers protesting three farm laws passed in September was to start at 11am on Tuesday. The tractors were to move along a pre-decided route near the three border points where the farmers have been protesting – Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri — spread across the north, eastern, and the western part of the Delhi and return to the border.
None of that happened.
Instead, on Tuesday, hundreds of farmers laid siege to Red Fort; others clashed with police in ITO and other parts of the city; and the administration had to take the unprecedented step of suspending mobile Internet services in at least four parts of the National Capital Region.
By the end of the day, by the time, the farmers started returning to the border, 86 policemen and at least 10 farmers were injured, and one farmer was dead -- after the tractor he was driving overturned when he crashed into a barricade.
So, what went wrong?
“Nobody followed the terms of the agreement. They (the farmers) took advantage of their large numbers and stormed into the city. At Ghazipur, they started driving before the agreed-upon time and broke barricades while it was decided in the meeting that police would escort them. At Singhu, the protesters started a little before 11 and were peaceful initially. They had to turn back at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, about 15km from Singhu but refused and insisted on marching. Later they took over both carriageways,” said a senior police officer.
Police officers estimate that the city was overrun by around 200,000-250,000 protesters. The police were outnumbered. They were ready with 150 companies of paramilitary forces — about 20,000 personnel – and around 30,000 from their own force.
“At Ghazipur, the protesters just refused to listen and started clashing with the police right from the first hour. By 10.30am, when protesters removed police barricades and pelted stones, we had to fire tear gas shells,” a second police officer said .
The second officer said that most farmers refused to listen to their leaders. “Within the farmers’ group, we were in touch with 10-12 leaders at each border. They said they could not control their people and expressed helplessness. Even among the protesters, there were multiple groups. At ITO, some of wanted to go to India Gate, some others wanted to go to Red Fort.”
Senior Bharatiya Kisan Union(BKU) leader Naresh Tikait said that some young farmers among the protesters had got excited and started the march on the opposite carriageway. “They are youngsters and got carried away. But many farmers including the leaders stayed here and followed the route decided.”
Dharmender Malik , spokesperson of BKU, however said that they had already asked police to allow them to march to Akshardham but it was rejected. “Many anti social elements and others from political parties also entered our rally. They were the ones who were violent,” he said.
The officer added after groups split and chose to go in different directions, an alert was also sent to all police stations to increase security outside the residences of President, Prime Minister, home minister and L-G. The officer said around 2,000 farmer volunteers who had signed up to help police ensure the protest passed peacefully did not respond to calls for assistance.
The Delhi police on Tuesday released a statement that farmers did not adhere to the terms on which they were allowed to hold the rally. “They vandalized property and attacked police personnel. At many places, some protesters used their tractors to run over the police. We used minimum force. Not a single shot was fired by police. We still appeal to the protesters to maintain peace and return to where they were protesting,” a Delhi police spokesperson said.
Senior officer, Alok Kumar, joint commissioner of Delhi police told a news agency that police would take action against those who assaulted police personnel and damaged property.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: The cream roll flâneur
- A street hawker, Muhammed Nadeem, travels to most parts of Delhi-NCR.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One protester dies at ITO, 86 police personnel hurt
- One of the police personnel who has a head injury is “critical” and is admitted to the intensive care unit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: Rampage at Red Fort’s ramparts
- The farmers were not supposed to be at Red Fort at all. The monument did not fall along the pre-decided routes the three rallies were to take.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security to stay tight, no plans to shut down borders, Delhi metro today
- Following the violence at Central Delhi’s ITO, East Delhi and several other parts, Delhi’s borders in East Delhi as well as the DND was briefly blocked.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Violence at farmers' tractor rally: What went wrong in the police plan?
- Police officers estimate that the city was overrun by around 200,000-250,000 protesters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP, BJP, Congress train guns at each other for protest violence
- Thousands of protesters who had been camping on Delhi’s borders with Hayana and Uttar Pradesh, stormed into the city, riding tractors, breaking through barriers and clashing with the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police, farmers fought pitched battle at Nangloi
- Sporadic clashes continued between till late in the evening, even as the vast majority of the protestors continued their parade without incidence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC seeks Google’s advice on removal of offensive posts
- The court was hearing a plea by a law student from Bengaluru who alleged that her photographs were mischievously and illegally lifted from social media websites and uploaded on pornographic websites.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: Tractors as weapons in the fiercest of face-offs
- The scenes of farmers charging at police with their tractors were caught on camera.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: As most went off track, some groups stuck to agreed plan
- Baldev Singh, a member of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda), said they marched on the agreed upon route because they wanted the protests to remain peaceful.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: Within hours, cheers, celebration at Tikri gave way to chaos
- At many places, local residents showered flower petals on the rally.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: March to ITO began at Ghazipur
- By 9.30am, a group of farmers started the march; they also used trolleys attached to the tractors, despite agreeing not to use them in their previous discussions with the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: Violence started at Singhu, one barrier at a time
- Singhu Border has been the most prominent protest site for the farmers at Delhi’s border for the last two months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day weekend shopping therapy: Sale, discounts were a hit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally drops to 157
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox