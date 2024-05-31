Delhi-Srinagar Vistara flight with 177 passengers gets bomb threat, lands safely

A Delhi-Srinagar Vistara flight (UK611) with 177 passengers on board received a bomb threat mid-air prompting immediate action by the authorities. The flight landed safely in Srinagar and all the passengers and the crew were evacuated. As normal operations resumed in the Srinagar airport, the airport authorities said that the call was deemed 'non-credible' after security checked. The Air Traffic Control of Srinagar received the information of a 'threatening call'. The flight landed safely at Srinagar and all passengers were safely de-boarded at the isolation bay.

Flight no-UK-611 departed from Delhi and landed safely at Srinagar Airport at around 12 on Friday. Following standard protocol for such threats, the aircraft was immediately directed to an isolation bay upon landing.

"All passengers were safely de-boarded at the isolation bay. Currently, the aircraft is undergoing a thorough security check by the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of all concerned," an airport official told ANI.

As the security checks were on, Srinagar Airport closed a runway prompting all other airlines to issue advisory to the fliers. "Travel update: Due to a runway closure at Srinagar Airport (SXR), all Departures/Arrivals & their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to check their flight status," SpiceJet posted on X.

"6ETravelAdvisory: Flights at #SrinagarAirport (SXR) are impacted until 1430 hrs due to runway unavailability for security reasons. To check your flight status, please visit https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj and for immediate assistance, feel free to reach out to our on-ground team," IndiGo posted.