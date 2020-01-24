e-paper
Home / Cities / Department of Posts launches Sukanya Samriddhi Pakhwada

Department of Posts launches Sukanya Samriddhi Pakhwada

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:03 IST
LUCKNOW: The Department of Posts launched Sukanya Samriddhi Pakhwada on the occasion of National Girl Child Day on Friday. Girls were given Sukanya account’s passbook and gifts.

The newly constructed building of Aliganj extension post office was inaugurated by KK Sinha, chief postmaster general, UP circle.

Sinha said that the establishment of the post office in the departmental building would be convenient for both staff and public. The post office had always been a companion in happiness and sorrow, he said.

Sinha said apart from general postal services, people would also be able to easily get all new facilities like Aadhaar enrolment/ updation and India Post Payments Bank service.

Sinha said girls were a symbol of power and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana would empower them. More than 17 lakh Sukanya accounts have been opened in post offices of Uttar Pradesh till now. He also said that special campaigns were being organised so that all the girls may be benefitted.

Postmaster general VK Verma said all the schemes of the central government were being executed through post offices successfully. Krishna Kumar Yadav, director postal services, Lucknow headquarter region, said under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, 1194 villages in Uttar Pradesh had been made Sampoorna Sukanya Samriddhi Gram.

“Balika Shakti Abhiyan has been launched by the Department of Posts on completion of five years of Sukanya scheme. Under this scheme, the future of our daughters is being secured by opening Sukanya Samriddhi accounts,” he said.

Senior superintendent of post offices Alok Ojha said in Sukanya Samriddhi Pakhwada, special camps would be organised in all schools for opening Sukanya Samriddhi accounts. The students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Aliganj also participated in the function.

