Galwan valley faceoff: Five Tibetan NGOs hold anti-China protests in McLeod Ganj

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:23 IST

Five Tibetan NGOs in McLeod Ganj on Thursday held a protest against China’s aggression on the Indian territory in Ladakh’s Galwan valley earlier this week.

In a joint statement, the representatives of the NGOs, including Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) and Students for a Free Tibet-India (SFT), said the Tibetan community stands with India and strongly condemns China’s aggression in Ladakh. “As we pay tribute to the courage of the Indian soldiers and offer our condolences to the bereaved families, we call on world leaders and the governments to stand with India against this illegal aggression by Chinese troops on Indian soil and work together to counter China’s expansionism,” said TYC president Gonpo Dhundup.

He said for centuries, the independent Tibet and India enjoyed peace and China never had a border with India until Tibet was occupied by the so-called ‘People’s Liberation Amy’ in 1949. “It is high time for India to recognise Tibet as an independent country and an occupied nation by inviting Tibet’s legitimate representation on Indo-Tibet border agreement,” he said.

SFT national director said befriending China and ignoring Tibet’s issue has been the biggest mistake of India in the past and it will be an unwise strategy for the national security in the future.

“Independent Tibet is the only solution for the Indo-China conflict,” he added.

The Tibetan activists stressed that China’s greed stretches far beyond Tibet, to the whole Himalayan region and the world at large as part of their aggressive expansionist policy. “Therefore, India has an incredible duty to lead the neighboring countries to challenge the illegal and aggressive invasion of China in such critical times,” they said.

The activists said the international community must support Tibetans, Uyghurs, Hong Kongers, Southern Mongolians, and Taiwanese people in their fight against the Chinese Communist Party’s colonial practices and expansionism. They also called for boycotting Chinese products.

Tibetan writer and activist Tenzin Tsudue said, “India has been obliged into a de-escalation agreement. China won on this psychological war as every Indian and Chinese know the damage India suffered but China withheld their numbers.” “India has to lick the wounds not knowing how to trust China anymore,” he added.