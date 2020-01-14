GB Nagar to have three police zones – Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida

cities

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 23:27 IST

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police have started the exercise to demarcate three zones for its 22 existing police stations and six proposed stations. The tri-zone plan aim to make a rational division based on population and the crimes registered in each area for smarter policing, after Noida’s police system was upgraded to a commissionerate system Monday.

The newly appointed police commissioner Alok Singh is likely to take charge Wednesday.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural), said with the commencement of the commissionerate system, Gautam Budh Nagar police will be considered a single unit.

Currently, there are 22 police stations in Gautam Budh Nagar — nine police stations, including one women’s police station in Noida, and 13 police stations in Greater Noida.

“The government has sanctioned two more police stations, in Phase 1 and Sector 142. Besides this, four other police stations – Okhla Barrage, Sector 106, Sector 63 and Sector 115 — have been proposed,” he said.

He said Gautam Budh Nagar police will have a total of 28 police stations, once the six proposed stations are developed. “We have made a proposal to divide these stations into three zones. Zone One will be Noida comprising 10 stations of Sector 20, Sector 24, Sector 39, Sector 58, Sector 49, Expressway, Women’s police station, and three proposed stations – Okhla Barrage, Phase 1 and Sector 106,” Singh said.

“Zone Two, Central Noida, will comprise parts of Noida, Greater Noida, and Greater Noida West. The Central Noida will have nine stations – Phase 2, Phase 3, Bisrakh, Ecotech 3, Surajpur, Badalpur, and three proposed stations Sector 142, Sector 63 and Sector 115,” he said. The present police headquarters in Surajpur and the Greater Noida west area will also come under this zone.

Zone Three, Greater Noida, will have nine police stations — Sector Beta 2, Knowledge Park, Site V, Dadri, Jarcha, Dankaur, Rabupura, Ecotech 1 and Jewar. The zones have been made on the basis of population and crimes reported in each area. The commissioner and additional commissioners will command the entire district, while DCPs and ACPs will be deployed in respective zones.

Noida police also needs to set up infrastructure to accommodate the additional manpower with the start of the commissionerate system. The government has notified 38 gazetted officers for Noida under the new system.

“We have already looked at a few sites where future offices might be set up. In addition, the Sector 14A office might also be revamped to accommodate more officers,” Ankur Aggarwal, superintendent of police (city) who has additional charge of SSP Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

He also said some offices in the current Surajpur headquarters will be redone for this purpose. Infrastructure work will have to be taken up on priority so as to accommodate all changes, officers said.

Meanwhile, in the new system, all transfers outside the district will have to be approved by the police headquarters in Lucknow unlike the previous system where they were signed off in Meerut.

Currently, Gautam Budh Nagar has 3,869 police personnel — 42 inspectors, 459 sub-inspectors, 972 head constables and 2,396 constables. Officers said with the new system, an additional 1,600 personnel will be posted to Gautam Budh Nagar.