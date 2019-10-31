Gomti Nagar records worst air quality in Lucknow

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 20:31 IST

LUCKNOW: The posh Gomti Nagar locality recorded the worst air quality in Lucknow on Thursday. The locality’s Air Quality Index (AQI) oscillated between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ during the most part of the day.

The AQI of Gomti Nagar crossed the 400-mark and then turned ‘worse’ in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The AQI improved slightly in the wee hours and reduced to the 300-range before shooting up again in the afternoon. The AQI shot up to 497 at around 11 am on Thursday turning the air worse. This was the worst AQI recorded this year in Lucknow, even worse than the AQI in Industrial area of Talkatora. Average AQI of Lucknow at 4 pm on Thursday was recorded at 352.

Local residents complained of stuffiness and uneasiness in the area.

Mukesh Solanki, a resident of Vipul Khand area in Gomti Nagar, said, “I decided not to go for my morning walk because the air felt stuffy outside. My children complained of irritation in their eyes.”

Tushar Saini, another resident of the area had to take his elderly father to hospital after he complained of severe chest congestion. “My father started feeling difficulty in breathing a day after Diwali. His condition deteriorated further on Wednesday night so we took him to hospital today (Thursday),” said Saini.

According to experts, excessive vehicular traffic and construction work are the primary causes of depletion in air quality in Gomti Nagar area.

Besides, the AQI of Talkatora remained ‘very poor’ for most part the day. The maximum AQI of 425 was recorded in the area at around 1 pm on Thursday. AQI in Aliganj and Lalbagh areas was slightly better than Gomti Nagar and Talkatora.

Considering the depleting AQI, the district administration has introduced a comprehensive plan for reducing air pollution on the direction of UPPCB. As per the plan, the district administration has banned burning of wood, charcoal and garbage in the state capital. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has been asked to deploy mechanical sweepers to clean the roads. Sprinkling of water near construction sites and proper covering of the construction sites have also been advised.

The traffic department, as per an order, has been asked to organise a drive to reduce traffic congestion and phasing out of old vehicles. Industries located in the city area have also been asked to check their emission. The departments concerned have been given a deadline of seven days to ensure compliance.

Oct 31, 2019