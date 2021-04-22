25MLD sewage plant in the works for Manesar

To increase sewage treatment capacity in Manesar, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will start constructing a sewage treatment plant (STP) having a capacity of 25 million litres per day (MLD) from July, said officials.

“This new STP will focus on sewage treatment of all villages falling on the stretch from Manesar till Naharpur Kasan village. This will be in addition to the 50 MLD STP already functional for Industrial Model Township area of Manesar,” said a senior GMDA official, requesting anonymity.

The authority has invited tenders for the project and given time till May 11 for companies to submit proposals. However, due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation and lack of labour force, the official cited above said that on-ground work is likely to get delayed, and start by July, with a target to finish the project by December 2022.

The official cited above said that they have decided to undertake the work on behalf of the health department, following a request in this regard. “The public health department is supposed to provide sewerage facilities in villages of Manesar region under Mahagram Yojana, but they did not have land available with them. So, GMDA is providing the land while the public health department will bear the cost, which is estimated to be around ₹31.76 crore,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the authority is also working on a project for using treated water from the Common Effluent Treatment Plant in Manesar IMT for horticulture work in green belts and industrial purposes. A proposal in this regard was prepared by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and tabled during the 8th authority meeting that was held on April 9. Around 45-48 MLD of treated wastewater will be made available by GMDA for this region, said officials.