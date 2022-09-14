College student held for sexual assault, blackmail of minor girl
The father alleged that suspect shared a nude picture of his daughter on WhatsApp after which he started blackmailing her and pressuring her to meet him
A 19-year- old college student was arrested on Wednesday on charges of blackmailing and sexually assaulting a minor girl, a Class 11 student of a private school in the city.
Deputy commissioner of police Upasana said the father of the minor girl in his complaint said the girl knew the suspect as they had studied in the same school. “The suspect cleared school last year and joined a college in Delhi. He often used to call her and also started stalking her,” she said.
The father alleged that suspect shared a nude picture of his daughter on WhatsApp after which he started blackmailing her and pressuring her to meet him. “During one such coerced meeting, the suspect sexually and physically assaulted her and when she resisted, he threatened to kill her,” he said in his police complaint.
Following the complaint, a case was registered against the suspect under sections 323 (causing hurt), 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the women police station, west Gurugram, police said.
Man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor girl in Nuh
A fast-track court in Nuh has awarded 20 years' rigorous imprisonment to a 24-year-old man convicted of raping a minor girl in August 2019, besides imposing a fine of ₹12,000 on Tarif Hussain. According to the police, Tarif Hussain was arrested for raping a 12-year-old girl in August 2019 by the Nuh police. Superintendent of police, Varun Singla, Nuh said that additional session judge Narender Pal sentenced the accused on the basis of evidence.
Police get 600 applications by Ramlila, Durga Puja organisers
With the festival season around the corner, the Delhi Police have received over 600 applications to hold Ramlila, Durga Puja and Dussehra events, indicating that the city is back to the pre-Covid era as far as festivities are concerned. In 2022, the police have already received 610 applications for the same as on September 14, according to data shared by the Delhi Police licensing unit.
RPF lady constable saves mother and child who fall into gap between platform and train in Mumbai’s crowded Lokmanya Tilak Terminus
Mumbai: The presence of mind of a lady constable with the Railway Protection Force helped save the life of a mother and her three-year-old child who fell into the gap between train and platform on Tuesday afternoon. The woman was trying to board a moving Kamyani Express on platform number 3 at the nodal Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, in Kurla. Constable Jyoti Panchdhe was on duty at platform number 3 when the Varanasi-bound train arrived.
CRZ: Only three temporary studios sanctioned in Madh-Marve
The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has sanctioned only three temporary film studios in the Madh-Marve area in the last two years, according to publicly available documents. Permissions were granted to three entities, namely Bhatia Bollywood Studios, Expressions Studios and Balaji Tirupati Cinemas, during the MCZMA's 152nd meeting on February 16, 2021. When contacted for a comment on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Kirit Somaiya was struck by his allegations.
17 fined in Delhi for not wearing seat belts in rear
The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued 17 challans to people for not wearing seat belts in the rear seats of cars, officials said. The police conducted a drive on the Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place in central Delhi to ensure compliance. The offenders were fined Rs 1,000 each, the police said. According to police, Mistry, who was sitting in the rear, was not wearing a seat belt.
