College student held for sexual assault, blackmail of minor girl

A 19-year- old college student was arrested on Wednesday on charges of blackmailing and sexually assaulting a minor girl, a Class 11 student of a private school in the city.

Deputy commissioner of police Upasana said the father of the minor girl in his complaint said the girl knew the suspect as they had studied in the same school. “The suspect cleared school last year and joined a college in Delhi. He often used to call her and also started stalking her,” she said.

The father alleged that suspect shared a nude picture of his daughter on WhatsApp after which he started blackmailing her and pressuring her to meet him. “During one such coerced meeting, the suspect sexually and physically assaulted her and when she resisted, he threatened to kill her,” he said in his police complaint.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against the suspect under sections 323 (causing hurt), 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the women police station, west Gurugram, police said.