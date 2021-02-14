Committee will take call on steps to resolve waterlogging near Najafgarh drain: Khattar
To resolve the waterlogging issue on the agriculture land around the Najafgarh drain, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that affected farmers should form a committee and coordinate with the state government to take steps to prevent the same.
“A committee of five to 11 people should be formed by the affected farmers, whose land gets inundated with drain water. A couple of suggestions by the state government will be given to the committee. The suggestion approved by the committee will be implemented to permanently resolve the issue,” said Khattar, who has been in the city for the last two days for multiple programmes.
Badshahpur member of legislative assemble (MLA) Rakesh Daulatabad raised the issue with Khattar on Saturday. Nearly 5,600 acres of agriculture land at the Delhi-Gurugram border along the Najafgarh drain get waterlogged.
Last year, farmers from eight villages near the Najafgarh drain submitted a memorandum to the MLA asking for a dam to prevent the overflow from inundating their agricultural land. As reported by HT earlier, around 388 million litres of sewage discharge from Gurugram meets Najafgarh drain through Badshahpur drain, creating a lake around the year.
The CM also laid the foundation stone for the Institute of Business Management and Agripreneurship in Daulatabad to promote agriculture in the area. The institute, which will be under Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University, will help in selling and management of agriculture produce by applying new methods, said Khattar.
“To fulfil the demand and increase the supply of vegetables, fruits, milk and fish in the Delhi-NCR, having a population of more than four crores (40 million), farmers in the Haryana region are being motivated to adopt peri-urban agriculture,” the CM said.
