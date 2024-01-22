Doctor practising illegally in Gurugram busted during rape probe

Police in Gurugram have arrested a 37-year-old doctor after an investigation into a rape case revealed that was illegally practising in the city for the past 10 years using a fake registration certificate, officers aware of the case said on Monday. Inspector Sandeep Kumar, station house officer of Sector-9A police station, said that the suspect, Mohammad Sohrab, was operating a clinic at Nathupur in DLF Phase 3 on the basis of the fake certificate. (HT Photo)

Police identified the suspect as Mohammad Sohrab, originally from Siswa Maldahiya village in East Champaran, Bihar. They said he was arrested on January 18.

Investigators said Sohrab completed his MBBS from China in 2010, but after returning to India, failed to clear an examination of the erstwhile Medical Council of India (now National Medical Commission, or NMC) — mandatory for people who have completed their medical degree from an institute in a foreign country and wish to practise in India. After that, he forged a registration certificate in 2013 and started seeing patients.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, station house officer of Sector-9A police station, said that Sohrab was operating a clinic at Nathupur in DLF Phase 3.

“He first practised at a private hospital at Islampur in Sector 38 from 2014 to 2017. Later, he opened a clinic at Bhawani Enclave in Sector 9A, which functioned till November last year. He treated patients, carried out pregnancy-related ultrasounds, deliveries, and abortions illegally, and without any gynaecological expertise,” Kumar said.

Giving details of the case that led to Sohrab’s cover being blown, Kumar said on November 23, a 26-year-old woman submitted a complaint alleging that she was repeatedly raped by her 25-year-old live-in partner over a period of 7-8 months.

“An FIR was registered immediately. The victim had allegedly that in May 2023, she was forcibly taken to a doctor’s clinic in Sector 9A, where an abortion was carried out using a MTP kit. The victim was later also kicked out of their house in Sector-3A by her partner,” Kumar said.

“The victim’s 25-year-old live-in partner was arrested on November 28, and a further investigation continued, during which we came to know that the clinic where the abortion was carried out was shut. We finally traced the doctor in Nathupur and quizzed him about his background,” he said.

The SHO said that a police team collected copies of Sohrab’s degree and certificate and sent them to NMC for verification, but the certificate turned out to be forged.

“We are seeking help from NMC to verify his MBBS degree as there is suspicion that it may be fake too,” Kumar said.

Investigators said they have seized the records of a large number of patients — including pregnant women — from the clinic. Police said they will contact the women to ascertain if their ultrasounds were conducted for illegal sex determination and abortion.