DTCP carries out demolition drive against illegal vends in Sushant Lok
Department of town and country planning(DTCP) has started demolition drives against illegal encroachments inside commercial markets in private colonies of the city. The department on Friday carried out a large-scale demolition drive in Vyapar Kendra in Sushant Lok-1 in which several vends, illegal boards and extensions were removed. The department said another such market on the western side of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway (old Gurgaon) will be chosen randomly for carrying out the next round of demolition drive.
RS Bhath, district town planner, said several complaints were received from the residents of the area and shopkeepers, who said that large parts of the parking area and corridors in the Vyapar Kendra were encroached upon. This was not only blocking access but was also posing emergency hazard. “Based on the complaints, an inspection was conducted last week, during which it was observed that a number of illegal vends were operating and the walking area was blocked. As such, the enforcement team of DTCP cleared the encroachments,” he said.
Bhath further said that commercial areas in private colonies are under the radar of the department and next on the agenda would be a market in Old Gurgaon. Markets in Palam Vihar, Sushant Lok, Sun City, DLF, Nirvana Country and all other private colonies would also be inspected and action would be taken. “We have also received complaints that several open spaces in Vyapar Kendra in Palam Vihar are encroached upon and vends are operating illegally. Also green belts have been usurped. Action would be initiated there as well,” he said.
DTCP officials said that, apart from lodging complaints on the CM Window, the city residents can also approach them directly in case of such violations. “Action against illegal constructions has been taken regularly but the markets have recently come under scanner after multiple complaints have been received,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers start regrouping at Haryana-Rajasthan border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTCP carries out demolition drive against illegal vends in Sushant Lok
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination for front-line workers likely to start from February 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New GMDA roads to have cycle tracks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
H-Rera sends notice to developer for selling units in unregistered real estate project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools to reopen for students of classes 6-8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barricades put up at Sirhaul toll plaza lead to traffic snarl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer leader Tikait’s emotional appeal leads to fresh mobilisation in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Citizens’ group ask for immediate steps to help locals living near Bandhwari landfill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR filed against Shashi Tharoor and six others for tweet on farmer’s death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCG to sign agreements with NGOs and RWAs conducting plantation drives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest department demolishes 14 illegal structures on Aravalli land
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Small vaccine sessions continue, only 372 get Covid jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ragpicker held for the murder of an auto-rickshaw driver
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
986 doses of vaccines wasted so far in Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox