Flyover, underpass at Huda City Centre to be operational in July

An underpass and a flyover being constructed near Huda City Centre Metro station to ease traffic congestion will become functional from the beginning of July as per the fresh deadline set by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), said officials privy to the matter
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST

An underpass and a flyover being constructed near Huda City Centre Metro station to ease traffic congestion will become functional from the beginning of July as per the fresh deadline set by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), said officials privy to the matter.

The GMDA had earlier set a deadline of March 2021, which got delayed due to the lockdown imposed by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. The authority has now set a deadline of June 30 and has directed implementing agencies to expedite work on the two structures.

Jitendra Mittal, chief engineer (infrastructure), GMDA said, “We are aiming to complete the project by June-end and make the flyover and underpass fully functional from the beginning of July. Once the project is complete, it will help reduce traffic congestion at Huda City Centre, which witnesses heavy footfall due to the Metro connectivity to different parts of NCR.”

Earlier, during the seventh meeting of GMDA in December 2020, the authority had stated in its agenda that the construction of the 270-metre flyover, the 735-metre underpass from Signature Road to Subhash Chowk, along with service roads and drainage work was being undertaken as part of a larger project. The work for the project started in February 2019 and is estimated to cost approximately 52.52 crore.

The agenda, a copy of which was accessed by HT, states, “The flyover portion is 83% complete. The progress of civil works achieved is 41%.”

