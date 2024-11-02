Gurugram fire dept gets over 200 calls, responds to 32 minor injuries

Diwali celebrations triggered a significant rise in fire-related incidents across Gurugram, with authorities receiving over 200 emergency calls between 5pm on Diwali evening and 6am the following morning, officials said on Friday. The city’s fire department responded to 57 fire incidents and reported 32 minor injuries, but no major injuries or fatalities were recorded. (HT Archive)

The city's fire department responded to 57 fire incidents and reported 32 minor injuries, but no major injuries or fatalities were recorded. In contrast, last year, the authorities received 89 emergency calls. Meanwhile, the number of reported fire incidents was recorded at 56 in 2023, while it was 39 in 2022. The number of minor injuries reported during the period was 19 and 16 in 2022 and 2023, respectively, while the number of fatalities remained zero.

Fire department officials confirmed that approximately 126 calls were received from 5 PM to midnight, followed by 64 additional calls until early morning on Friday. Most incidents involved firecracker-related mishaps that set trash, vehicles, and small structures ablaze in residential neighbourhoods. Some complaints also came from residents disturbed by the loud noise and pollution, particularly due to its impact on pets, officials said.

Deputy director (technical) of Haryana Fire Services, Gulshan Kalra, said that the reported incidents remained minor, largely manageable situations stemming from firecracker misuse. “Our teams were on high alert, with additional resources positioned in high-density areas, which made a significant difference in our response,” Kalra added.

Among the notable incidents was a fire near Cross Rock Mall in Sector 92, where firefighters successfully rescued a calf that had fallen into a ditch. Another fire at the police vehicle yard in Naurangpur destroyed three vehicles, reportedly due to firecracker mishandling. Fires were also reported at a barber shop near the Gurugram Bus Stand, a chimney fire at the Radisson Hotel on Old Delhi Road, and a garbage pile near the SS Group residential complex in Sector 85. Fire teams also responded to an incident in Bhim Nagar around 12.41am.

Rameshwar Singh, fire officer at Sector 29 fire station, said proactive deployment of engines and personnel helped reduce response times, with teams often arriving within minutes. “Our strategic positioning in high-risk areas was key to managing the volume of incidents. This preparedness helped decrease property damage and averted major injuries or fatalities,” Singh said. The Sector 29 station received 17 alerts, mainly for garbage fires ignited by sparks from firecrackers, he added.

Ashok Mishra, a Sikanderpur resident, noted the efficiency of the fire department’s response after two fire incidents in his neighbourhood. “Firefighters reached within two to three minutes. They seemed to be stationed nearby, as it usually takes 10-15 minutes from the Sector 29 fire station,” Mishra added.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said police and fire departments worked in tandem throughout the night, with fire tenders stationed near police stations, markets, and crowded areas to limit potential damage. “Government and private ambulances were also on standby citywide in case of burn injuries,” he said.