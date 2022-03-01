Gurugram: GMDA to repair 4.6km stretch connecting with Patuadi Road near Sec 89

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started reconstructing a 4.6km stretch connecting National Highway 48 at Vatika flyover in Manesar to Pataudi Road near Sector 89--which will help Delhi-bound commuters avoid congestion at the Kherki Daula toll plaza--and is expected to complete the work in the next six months, said officials in the know of the matter on Tuesday.

The commencement of the construction project, estimated to cost ₹13.36 crore, was inaugurated by local MLA Rakesh Daultabad in the presence of senior GMDA officials on Monday.

“The GMDA is reconstructing important stretches wherever there is a need for it. We have taken up the work of reconstructing the 4.6km stretch on priority so that even heavy vehicles can ply on it. We are aiming to complete the project before August this year,” said Jaspal Singh, chief engineer (infrastructure-1 division), GMDA.

Besides benefiting the residents living at the 15 condominiums and the three villages in sectors 82-85 and 88-89, the stretch will also help reduce travel time for commuters driving from Jaipur towards Delhi on the national highway or heading towards Dwarka Expressway. The commuters can bypass the congestion at the Kherki Daula toll by turning left below the Vatika flyover and using the 4.6km stretch to head towards Dwarka Expressway, and West Delhi.

Besides repairing the pothole-ridden stretch, the GMDA will also repair stormwater drains, footpaths, and install signboards as part of the reconstruction project. According to road safety measures, the GMDA will also be installing cat-eyes, bollards, and reflective road studs along the stretch.

The stretch is locally known as a section dividing sectors 82A/83, 82/83, 84/85 and 88/89. Although it connects Vatika flyover to sector 89, the last 100 metres of the stretch providing direct connectivity with Pataudi Road is missing.

Residents said some of the potholes on the stretch are four to six inches deep and are in dire need of repair.

“Once GMDA repairs and links the entire stretch to Pataudi Road, the road will not just provide connectivity with Dwarka Expressway and the Western Peripheral Highway on the other end but also help develop the area in general and increase occupancy in condominiums. Repairing the potholes will also help prevent road accidents,” said Dharam Veer Singh, a resident of Mapsko Casabella.

It was in the meeting of the core planning cell (CPC) of the GMDA in August last year where GMDA officials acknowledged the importance of the stretch. This prompted GMDA chief executive officer (CEO) Sudhir Rajpal to direct the authority’s infrastructure division to take up the repairs of the 4.6km stretch on priority.

