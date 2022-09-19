Gurugram: Private firm executive held for raping minor girl

Police arrested a 21-year-old executive of a private company on Monday on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl after promising to marry her.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, who dropped out of school recently after completing Class 10, alleged that on Saturday, the suspect, identified as Deepanshu Singh of Bhimgarh Kheri, lured her to go with him after promising to marry her.

“He took me to a room in Rajiv Nagar area on Saturday night and raped me. He left me near Daulatbad flyover on Sunday morning. I somehow reached home and narrated my ordeal to my family and then went to the police to file a complaint,” she said in her complaint.

After receiving the complaint, police took the girl to the hospital for a medical examination and doctors confirmed rape, said police.

Following this, a case was registered against the suspect under Section 4 of ‘Protection of Children Against Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act at the Sector 5 police station on Sunday.

“We have arrested the suspect who admitted to the crime. He was produced in a city court on Monday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days,” said Yashveer Singh, station house officer, Sector 5 police station.