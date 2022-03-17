Gurugram: Two 33KV sub-stations to ensure power supply to rural areas in summer

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam will have two additional 33KV substations in Gurugram this summer to strengthen the power supply to industries in Binola, Manesar and other rural areas and ease the pressure on the existing sub-stations of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN), said authorities on Thursday.

Officials said the two power sub-stations at Pachgaon in Manesar sub-division and Mau in Bhorakalan sub-division would help decrease breakdowns, faults and improve quality of power supply.

Officials said the construction of the sub-station at Pachgaon is in its final leg and is expected to get commissioned by the end of April. The Mau substation was commissioned on December 24 last year.

Once the Pachgaon station becomes functional, the DHBVN would overall have three power sub-stations for supplying electricity to houses and industries in Gurugram and its dependency on the 66KV and 220KV substations run by the HVPN would start decreasing. A 33KV substation is already being operated by DHBVN at Dhakia in Pataudi subdivision.

Officials said construction of both the sub-stations at Pachgaon and Mau begun in early 2020 but work was affected due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Superintending engineer of DHBVN (Gurugram-I) Manoj Yadav said the upcoming sub-station at Pachgaon would ensure a steady power supply to industries operating in the Binola industrial area.

“Both the sub-stations would help DHBVN supply power to rural areas in Gurugram without any hassle. We expect the Pachgaon substation to become functional by April. We are working to strengthen the power infrastructure for rural areas,” he said.

“Repair works for the existing infrastructure in rural as well as city areas are already underway to meet increased demand for power during the summer month,” he said.

Yadav said Gurugram’s annual power consumption growth is around 9-10% and is the highest among many of the places in northern India. In 2020, the district recorded its peak power load of 1,572MW in August, which increased to 1,718MW recorded in July last year.

A senior DHBVN official said before the Mau substation started working, there was pressure on the 66KV substation run by the HVPN at Bilaspur Chowk in Bhorakalan, from which DHBVN was drawing its power supply.

“Now, the pressure on the 66KV substation of the HVPN has decreased. The new substation is now drawing power from the 220KV HVPN substation at Mau,” he said.

Another official said once the Pachgaon substation is ready, there would be no need of drawing power from the 66KV HVPN sub-station in IMT Manesar. “Long routes for power transmission increases faults and decreases power supply quality,” he added.