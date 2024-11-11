Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.02 °C, check weather forecast for November 11, 2024
Nov 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on November 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on November 11, 2024, is 28.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.02 °C and 32.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 05:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.44 °C and 33.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.44 °C and 33.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 12, 2024
|31.29 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 13, 2024
|31.34 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 14, 2024
|31.19 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 15, 2024
|31.16 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 16, 2024
|31.04 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 17, 2024
|29.93 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 18, 2024
|28.68 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on November 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit,...See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy