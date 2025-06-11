Heatwave plan in place as Gurugram govt hospitals adds AC wards

As temperatures rise, Gurugram is witnessing a sharp surge in heat-related illnesses, prompting the health department to swing into action. Hospitals across the city have reported an increase in cases of heatstroke, dehydration, with many residents—especially the elderly, children, and outdoor workers—rushing for emergency care, said health officials. Medical staff have been instructed to recognise early symptoms of heat-related illnesses to ensure timely intervention (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The Gurugram health department has launched a heatwave preparedness and response plan. Special heatwave wards have been set up at government Sector 10 hospital to manage the growing number of patients affected by extreme heat. The dedicated wards are equipped with cooling systems, IV hydration facilities, and adequate medical staff, said the health department.

Principal medical officer, Gurugram, Dr Lokveer said that they were witnessing an extreme rise in heatstroke cases. “To handle the situation, we have instructed hospitals to stock adequate supplies of essential medicines, Oral rehydration solution (ORS), and life-saving equipment and established a separate AC ward with six-beds,” he said.

Medical staff have been instructed to recognise early symptoms of heat-related illnesses to ensure timely intervention, following the directions from the state government,

Additionally, the health department has issued public advisories urging residents to stay indoors during peak heat hours from 11am to 5pm, wear light cotton clothes, stay hydrated with lemon water, eat healthy food and avoid rigorous physical activities. Awareness campaigns are being conducted in the hospital to educate people on heatwave safety measures, the health department said.