Illegal colony in Bhondsi demolished by DTCP

The enforcement team of Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) demolished an under-construction illegal colony in Bhondsi village on Monday.

According to the DTCP officials, the violators had laid a road network, and several plinths were being constructed on plots with the help of two earthmover machines. The enforcement team and around 50 officers of the Gurugram police demolished the illegal colony, they added.

The district town planner, RS Bhath, said that the colony was in the initial stage of development. “Our objective is to stop such colonies at the initial stage, so that gullible homebuyers don’t invest their hard-earned money in illegal plots. The demolition drives are yielding results as the development of illegal colonies has slowed down considerably,” said Bhath, adding that action is being taken against property dealers, landowners and those supporting the development of such colonies.

The DTCP officials said that another under-construction structure was also demolished during the Monday drive.

“We have planned a series of meetings with landowners on the outskirts of the city, such as Bhondsi, Manesar, Farrukhnagar, and Sohna, to make them aware about the various land development policies whereby licenses can be obtained to develop lands legally,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement).