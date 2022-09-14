Man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor girl in Nuh
The family of the victim had told police that the accused had lured their daughter to his home on the pretext of giving her radish. He raped her and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone
A fast-track court in Nuh has awarded 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment to a 24-year-old man convicted of raping a minor girl in August 2019, besides imposing a fine of ₹12,000 on him. In the event that the convict is unable to pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional eight months in prison.
According to the police, Tarif Hussain was arrested for raping a 12-year-old girl in August 2019 by the Nuh police. The family of the victim had told police that the accused had lured their daughter to his home on the pretext of giving her radish. He raped her and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.
“The victim, however, returned home and narrated her ordeal to her family,” said Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh.
A case was registered under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody while the trial in the case continued.
Singla said that additional session judge Narender Pal sentenced the accused on the basis of evidence. “The case was registered by the Nuh police without any delay. After that, the statements of the minor victim was recorded before the court,” said Singla.
Police get 600 applications by Ramlila, Durga Puja organisers
With the festival season around the corner, the Delhi Police have received over 600 applications to hold Ramlila, Durga Puja and Dussehra events, indicating that the city is back to the pre-Covid era as far as festivities are concerned. In 2022, the police have already received 610 applications for the same as on September 14, according to data shared by the Delhi Police licensing unit.
RPF lady constable saves mother and child who fall into gap between platform and train in Mumbai’s crowded Lokmanya Tilak Terminus
Mumbai: The presence of mind of a lady constable with the Railway Protection Force helped save the life of a mother and her three-year-old child who fell into the gap between train and platform on Tuesday afternoon. The woman was trying to board a moving Kamyani Express on platform number 3 at the nodal Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, in Kurla. Constable Jyoti Panchdhe was on duty at platform number 3 when the Varanasi-bound train arrived.
CRZ: Only three temporary studios sanctioned in Madh-Marve
The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has sanctioned only three temporary film studios in the Madh-Marve area in the last two years, according to publicly available documents. Permissions were granted to three entities, namely Bhatia Bollywood Studios, Expressions Studios and Balaji Tirupati Cinemas, during the MCZMA's 152nd meeting on February 16, 2021. When contacted for a comment on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Kirit Somaiya was struck by his allegations.
17 fined in Delhi for not wearing seat belts in rear
The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued 17 challans to people for not wearing seat belts in the rear seats of cars, officials said. The police conducted a drive on the Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place in central Delhi to ensure compliance. The offenders were fined Rs 1,000 each, the police said. According to police, Mistry, who was sitting in the rear, was not wearing a seat belt.
PM has promised a bigger project to Maha, says state industries minister
NAVI MUMBAI Prime Minister Narendra Modi has blamed the MVA government for Maharashtra losing out to Gujarat in the race for a $20 billion project, claimed Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant on Wednesday. State industries minister Samant said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister has assured CM Shinde the state will be given an even bigger project at a later date which will generate employment.
