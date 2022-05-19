Mayor, councillors to approach Haryana CM for action against MCG chief engineer
Mayor Madhu Azad and all 35 councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) met on Wednesday to discuss a spat that ensued between the MCG chief engineer and a councillor on Tuesday.
After the meeting, held at the civic body’s Sector 34 office, the group decided to approach Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to intervene and act against the engineer.
On Tuesday, Sharma and Brahm Yadav, councillor, Ward 13, got into a spat when the former was holding a meeting at the MCG’s Sector 34 office. The chief engineer alleged that Yadav threatened and hurled a chair towards him. Yadav acknowledged that there was a disagreement, but denied hurling a chair, or threatening Sharma and his family.
According to Azad, many councillors raised objections against TL Sharma, chief engineer, MCG, especially about his behaviour at the MCG house meeting last month. Sharma was allegedly seen laughing and smirking at issues and objections raised by councillors.
“In the meeting, many councillors brought up issues they were facing due to the chief engineer. A few councillors and I later took up the matter with the MCG commissioner. He asked us to give him some time to investigate the matter,” Azad said.
Mukesh Ahuja, commissioner, MCG, and Sharma could not be reached for comment.
This is not the first time that a councillor and a MCG official have been at loggerheads.
Last September, Mayor Azad, also councillor, Ward 7, and an MCG superintendent engineer (SE) had a tiff over a blocked drain in Ward 22. The Haryana Urban Local Bodies later suspended the SE, prompting MCG officials to go on a strike for nearly three weeks.
-
Haryana CM meets officials over Metro project, wants DPR in 15 days
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reviewed the detailed project report (DPR) for extending the Metro line from Palam Vihar to Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station and directed officials to check if the last 1.5km of the line — in Delhi — can be constructed underground. In Haryana, the length of the line will be 4.9km, and in Delhi, it will be 3.5km.
-
After dog attacks, IIM Lucknow clears the air on animal lovers’ accusations
The Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow ( L) is facing a peculiar problem. There have been over 40 plus “confirmed and recorded” cases of dog bites in last six months on the management institute's 200-acre green campus, forcing the institute to relocate “rabid dogs”. However, the move has drawn the ire of animal lovers from within the campus who have accused the authorities of being “insensitive” to animals.
-
Agra Metro team to transplant trees near Taj Mahal
Taking a step towards environment conservation, the Agra Metro team has decided to promote transplantation of trees as and wherever possible. It has already obtained the permission of cutting the trees by the apex court.
-
148 liquor vends auctioned, ₹424 crore collected in Gurugram west
The Haryana government on Wednesday auctioned 148 of the 168 liquor vends in Gurugram west through e-tenders and earned ₹424 crore in the process, an increase of 14.5% on the reserve price, said officials of the excise department. The reserve price is the lowest price at which the department is willing to auction the liquor shop. According to Anirudh Sharma, deputy commissioner of excise and taxation, Gurugram west, the reserve price was ₹37.02 crore.
-
12-year-old boy dies in Noida days after trying to imitate Superman
A 12-year-old boy died in Noida four days after Surjeet, a resident of Parthala village in Noida was recording a video of himself posing as Superman by tying a cloth as a cape around his neck. A resident of Parthala village in Noida, Surjeet, was recording a video of himself imitating the fictional superhero. He died on Tuesday morning at the District Hospital in Sector 30 after taking treatment for three days.
