MCG house meeting: Councillors demand civic upgrade, name change for Sukhrali pond

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), which is scheduled to hold a House meeting on September 15 (Thursday), said on Monday that the municipal councillors have proposed various agendas for upgradation of civic services across the city, and also to change the name of Sukhrali pond in Sector 17.

According to the agenda list — approved by MCG on Friday and circulated among its officials and municipal councillors on Monday — the councillors have urged the civic body to take over the Sector 46 Huda market from the cash-strapped Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) as the market is in a poor condition and needs to be revamped at the earliest. The councillors have also demanded upgradation of stormwater lines along the Old Delhi Gurgaon Road. The road — oldest stretch between the two cities, at the Kapashera/Dundahera border — is prone to waterlogging. The stretch sees an estimated 60,000 vehicles daily, according to GMDA’s 2019 comprehensive mobility plan.

Anoop Singh, MCG councillor of ward 6, proposed an agenda to rename the Sukhrali pond after Sukhram Bhambhu, a resident who allegedly established the village as well as the pond in 1482. “Sukhram Bhambhu was the first resident of Sukhrali, and a part of his land was used to develop the pond. In his honour, I have floated an agenda to rename the pond as the Sukhram Bhambhu lake,” said Singh. Many residents of the area revived the Sukhrali pond in 2013. They banned dumping of sewage in the pond, and also excavated the catchment area of the pond so that the rainwater could naturally flow towards it during monsoon.

Other agendas proposed for the upcoming House meeting to be held at the John Hall in Civil Lines include fixing a kilometre-long road between Daultabad flyover and Daultabad, lifting construction and demolition (C&D) waste from Basai auto market, constructing a model road in ward 21, and developing an elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bharadwaj Chowk to resolve traffic congestion along the 2.2km stretch. In August this year, the Haryana government rejected a proposal for the elevated road project, and rather directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to widen the stretch and build a flyover at Umang Bharadwaj Chowk.

Last week too, HT reported that agendas such as: MCG rehiring a contractor — blacklisted by the civic body three times in the past —for the construction of various civic infrastructure; upgrading water boosting stations in Ghata and Sector 52; and executing civic works in Ardee City (a privately developed colony which was taken over by MCG in June) will be discussed during the Thursday’s House meeting.

Meanwhile, MCG public relations officer (PRO) SS Rohilla said, “Agendas proposed by the councillors have been finalised, and we will discuss those during the House meeting scheduled to take place on Thursday.”