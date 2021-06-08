MCG to begin beautifying stretch linking Museo Camera, Galleria Market, Super Mart by June-end

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is likely to start beautifying a 1.3-kilometre stretch linking Museo Camera, Galleria Market, and Super Mart, along the Galleria Boulevard Road by the end of June 2021, officials said on Tuesday.

As part of the project, the MCG will make street arts, set up green belts, and use concrete bollards to barricade a section of each carriageway for pedestrians, and traffic management purposes. The MCG will also fix potholes, and level the stretch. According to the officials, the civic body has floated tenders for this project, bids for which will end on June 12.

Galleria Market, established in DLF Phase 4 in 2001, is one of the most iconic landmarks in the Gurugram, with more than 100 shops, restaurants, pubs, and offices. A private real estate firm report in December 2015 and December 2017 had put Galleria Market as the third most expensive market in regard to retail rental space in India.

Museo Camera, a camera museum opposite Galleria Market, opened at Chakkarpur village in August 2019. The museum operates out of a renovated community centre of the MCG, and it has over 2,500 cameras and photos, some dating back to the 1860s.

Super Mart is a marketplace with over 50 shops, restaurants, eateries, liquor stores, and supermarkets.

“We want to set up the 1.3-kilometre stretch as a model road. We will beautify the roads leading up to all three landmarks and ensure the existing civic infrastructure such as roads, streetlights, footpaths, and drains are also repaired simultaneously. We aim to start the groundwork by June 25 this year,” said MCG executive engineer Tushar Yadav, who is overseeing the project.

Yadav also said that concrete bollards will be placed parallel to the main carriageway so that pedestrians and cyclists are safeguarded with a dedicated path, instead of travelling on the main road and block the movement of vehicles resulting in snarls.

The MCG officials, privy to the matter, said that the project is expected to cost around ₹40 lakh, and be completed in three months from the date of commencement.

“The project is likely to start around the time when pre-monsoon showers commence. It is likely that the bitumen-related work, as well as street arts, will begin from September and be done by October-end. It depends on when the monsoon arrives in the city, and the extent of work which can be completed in that short window,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter.