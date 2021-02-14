IND USA
Residents of housing project in Sector 66 hold protest against developer for withholding funds

Residents of Emaar Palm Drive project in Sector 66 held a protest on Sunday against the developer, demanding that their deposit of interest for maintenance and security of around 40 crore has not been transferred to the residents’ welfare association(RWA) despite repeated requests
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:28 PM IST

Residents of Emaar Palm Drive project in Sector 66 held a protest on Sunday against the developer, demanding that their deposit of interest for maintenance and security of around 40 crore has not been transferred to the residents’ welfare association(RWA) despite repeated requests. The residents also alleged that the developer has also failed to handover the books of accounts, files of residents, and other legal documents to the office after the new RWA took over.

The residents on Sunday gathered inside the condominium and sat on a protest with placards against the company.

Emaar Palm Drive was launched in 2007 and the apartments were handed over between 2015 to 2020, an RWA member said. Dhiraj Batra, president of RWA, said that they have already complained to the authorities in this matter and they will now approach the economic offences wing, if the developer refuses to release their funds and share the relevant documents.

“Non-availability of books and files is causing a lot of inconvenience to the RWA in the recovery of dues from its residents. It is also limiting the efforts of RWA to file legal returns with GST, income tax and registrar,” said wing commander (retd) Baljeet Singh Ahluwalia, a resident.

The residents said that they have also filed a complaint with department of country and town planning(DTCP) on January 4 to look into this matter of misappropriation funds. “There are also lot of deficiencies in the project and pending facilities, which were promised in writing at the time of booking, A golf range, a squash court and a bowling alley are some facilities that remain undelivered even today,” said another resident.

A spokesperson from Emaar said, “ We are in discussion with all the members of the RWA of Palm Drive regarding their issues and concerns. Modalities are being worked upon. Few meetings have already been held on the matter, and we are working towards arriving at an amicable solution soon.”

