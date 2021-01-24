Section of Atul Kataria Marg to be shut for underpass work
A sloping section of the Lt Atul Kataria Marg, where a 700-metre underpass is to come up, will be shut from Monday till February 28 for excavation work, officials said.
“We’ll be starting the construction of the underpass from Monday. For this, there we will be a six-metre-deep excavation. The excavation will be done in a sloping manner. Due to the width of the road being extremely narrow, we cannot take any risk of allowing traffic movement on even one lane, as it could lead to injuries or even casualties,” said Puneet Kumar, executive engineer, construction division, Public Works Department (PWD).
Between Monday and Wednesday, the closure though would be on a temporary basis to allow commuters to accustom themselves to the route diversions. “There is a high volume of traffic on the stretch. Hence, we cannot close the stretch all of a sudden. There has to be prior notice. We are giving commuters three days’ time to get used to the blockade and the route diversions. Only people with emergencies would be allowed to pass through during this period. From Thursday onwards, however, the section of the stretch would be permanently closed till February 28,” said Kumar.
Once the excavation work is completed, work on shifting utilities will commence.
As per PWD’s plan, commuters travelling from Atul Kataria Chowk towards Sheetla Mata Mandir will be diverted via Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road and the Bus Stand Road, in the opposite direction.
The 700-metre bidirectional underpass is expected to ease congestion between Sheetla Mata Mandir and Signature Towers. Once constructed, commuters travelling from Signature Towers can access the L-shaped underpass near Huda nursery, while those travelling from Sheetla Mata Mandir can access it near Shubh Vatika Banquet hall.
A flyover is also being constructed at the junction to ease traffic movement between the bus stand and Kapashera border. The underpass and flyover are expected to cumulatively cost around ₹60 crore. The two infrastructure projects are expected to benefit residents travelling towards the Dwarka Expressway, Gurgaon railway station, Gurgaon bus stand, Kapashera border, Sheetla Mata temple, Signature Towers and the Huda City Centre.
The construction of the flyover and underpass was announced in July 2015 but construction was delayed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two dead, two injured in separate accidents in city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally to feature tableaux showcasing cultures of states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCG to observe second Zero Waste Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Western disturbance to usher in another cold spell
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four burglaries across city on Saturday night raises security concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 55%, Sunday sees lowest turnout for Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Section of Atul Kataria Marg to be shut for underpass work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesters voice objections to WTE plant at Bandhwari landfill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Groundwater remediation unlikely before landfill is fully reclaimed: MCG officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4,000 traffic personnel to deployed ahead of Republic Day rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers camping at Haryana-Rajasthan border gear up to reach Delhi for tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccine coverage hits a record low of 58% in district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Death of health worker unrelated to Covid-19 vaccine: AEFI Committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSVP to take action against illegal constructions beyond four floors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bill to improve RWAs’ functioning to be introduced soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox