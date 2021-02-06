Shopkeepers told to remove encroachments in DLF Phase-1
An enforcement team from the department of town and country planning(DTCP) on Saturday conducted an inspection of a shopping mall in DLF Phase-1, after a number of complaints were lodged by residents regarding illegal encroacments in the area. DTCP officials, who conducted the inspection, said that after finding rampant encroachments in the mall, the manager and secretary of the market association were called and asked to remove violations on their own within two days.
RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram, said that the team spent an hour in the market and interacted with shopkeepers and asked them to.clear the encroacments. “The association has assured us that the encroachments will be removed within two days. The team will conduct an inspection randomly next week and if required changes are not made by then, a sustained demolition drive will be carried out,” he said.
Earlier on Friday, the enforcement team visited Vyapar Kendra in Sushant Lok and took stock of the situation. The department had carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the market few days back in which a number of vends were removed. “The situation in this market has improved and we have told shopkeepers not to repeat the violations,” said Bhath.
In the last one week, markets and malls in private colonies have come under the scanner of the department, as several complaints have been lodged by local residents regarding encroacments and other similar violations, said officials.
