Two sharpshooters arrested in Delhi killed ex-councillor, brother in Pataudi
Gurugram police on Wednesday confirmed that the two sharpshooters arrested in Delhi’s Dwarka last week were allegedly involved in the murder of a former councillor and his elder brother at Khor village in Pataudi on February 25.
On March 12, the Delhi Police’s special cell, with the help of Gurugram police, arrested the suspects from Dwarka for illegal possession of arms and ammunition and registered an FIR against them. A country made semi-automatic pistol and eight live cartridges were recovered from the suspects identified as Vikash Kant of Rohtak and Hoshiyar Singh alias Rinku of Palwal.
Deputy commissioner of police (Manesar) Manbir Singh said police have procured the production warrants of the two shooters. “We will shift them from Delhi to Gurugram and obtain their remand from court for detailed investigation,” said Singh.
Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said the duo would be brought to Gurugram soon after Holi.“Once we take them on remand, things will become clear as to who had hired them and what was the reason behind the murders,” he said.
Around 20 suspects on six bikes and four SUVs reached Khor village in Pataudi on February 25 and gunned down former councillor Paramjeet Thakran (42) and his elder brother Sujeet (50). Police said the suspects emptied more than a dozen bullets into the chest and faces of both the brothers.
While Paramjeet was killed when he was outside his house with a neighbour, the suspects barged into Sujeet’s residence and gunned him down, said police.
Gurugram police arrested a man, identified as Akshay Kumar (20) from Khor, for allegedly passing information about the two brother to the shooters.
Meanwhile, a senior officer of the Gurugram police said police are also investigating if the Pataudi killings had anything to do with the murder of gangster Jitender Mann Gogi inside Rohini court in Delhi on September 24 last year.
“Gogi’s killing had links with a rival Haryana gangster identified as Kaushal. Police have learnt that the Thakran brothers used to support Kaushal. We are probing if their murder was an act of revenge. The other angles are personal rivalry or war of supremacy over liquor business in NCR and other parts of Haryana. The brothers had multiple liquor shops in different districts of Haryana and they probably were eliminated to end rivalry,” said the officer.
He added the two shooters arrested in Delhi were alleged members of Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jethari gang.
“Bishnoi, Jethari, Gogi and another gangster Raju Bisodi were on one side while Neeraj Bawana, Tillu Tajpuria, Naveen and Kaushal gang formed another group. There was constant rivalry between these two groups,” he said.
