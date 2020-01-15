e-paper
Home / Cities / ‘Hindu Army’ puts up hoardings, police on alert

‘Hindu Army’ puts up hoardings, police on alert

Jan 15, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Lucknow Several hoardings with a message, ‘jaago Hindu jaago’, were spotted at sensitive locations in Lucknow on Wednesday. These were put up overnight by an outfit ‘Hindu Army’, which came into existence four months ago, said officials.

The police were on alert as one such hoarding was installed at the roundabout near the Tilewali Masjid.

Similar hoardings were also put up on Lucknow University road, near Hanuman Setu and near Bandariya Bagh crossing.

A large contingent of police and para-military forces was deployed at the roundabout near the Tilewali Masjid for maintaining law and order during Friday prayers (December 20) after the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests that turned violent on December 19, said a senior police official.

Hindu Army president Manish Yadav said the hoardings were part of the outfit’s plan for membership drive. “We have already enrolled around 19,000 members in UP and 6,000 members each in Delhi and Gujarat since the launch of Hindu Army on September 1,” he stated.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Lucknow Sujeet Pandey said the police were checking credentials of the outfit and the hoardings would be removed, if they posed threat to peace.

