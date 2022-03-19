Indore man accidentally stabs himself to death during 'Holika Dahan'
- The man, with a knife in his hand, appeared to be attempting a stunt and accidentally stabbed himself multiple times.
A man in an inebriated state stabbed himself to death while performing a stunt with a knife during a pre-Holi ritual in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh.
In a video that has gone viral, the man in his thirties can be seen holding a knife in his hands and dancing on a song in an inebriated state. Appearing to pull off a stunt, the man accidentally stabbed himself four times. It was after blood oozed out from his chest that he realised what had actually happened. In the video, a woman rushed to the bleeding man who was taken to the hospital.
According to reports, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
"A man died after getting himself injured with a knife while celebrating (Holika Dahan) yesterday. A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway," said Banganga sub-inspector Yogesh Garashia.
Further investigation is underway.
