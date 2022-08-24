Smartphone found with woman prisoner in Indore jail; probe on, guard suspended
The prisoner, identified only as Payal, was brought to Indore from Tihar Jail in May this year as a cheating case is pending against her in a local court, said Central Jail's Superintendent Alka Sonkar, who is investigating the phone recovery matter.
A smartphone has been recovered from a 35-year-old woman lodged as an undertrial in the district prison of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where she was shifted from New Delhi's Tihar Jail three months ago, an official said on Wednesday.
Following the recovery of the smartphone, a female guard of the district jail has been suspended, the official said. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said a probe has been ordered into the incident and a detailed report sought from officials within 24 hours.
The prisoner, identified only as Payal, was brought to Indore from Tihar Jail in May this year as a cheating case is pending against her in a local court, said Central Jail's Superintendent Alka Sonkar, who is investigating the phone recovery matter.
She said the mobile phone with internet facility was found with Payal, who is facing various cases of financial fraud, during a surprise inspection of the district jail on August 21.
The Central Jail Superintendent said a female prison guard has been suspended, while suspected role of other officials in the episode was being probed.
The mobile phone was handed over to the Sanyogitaganj Police Station for further investigation and to find out who all were in her contact through the device, Sonkar said. She said Payal has duped many people while posing as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of several multi-media companies.
During interrogation, the accused claimed she was an engineering graduate, Sonkar said. Talking to reporters in Indore, Home Minister Mishra said he has sought a detailed report on the phone recovery matter from officials within 24 hours. He said an initial report has been received and a prison guard suspended in connection with the incident.
-
Fraud poses as customs official, cheats at least 11 of ₹48 lakh
Mumbai A Bhandup resident has been arrested for allegedly cheating at least 11 people to the tune of ₹48 lakh by posing as a customs officer and promising to get them vehicles seized by the department at throwaway prices. The accused has offences registered against him in three more police stations in Maharashtra, and the number of his victims is expected to rise as the investigation proceeds.
-
Kejriwal calls spl House session, to meet AAP MLAs too amid horse-trading claims
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Wednesday called a special session of the Assembly on Friday amid a political row over claims that the BJP is trying to lure Kejriwal's' party's MLAs. The AAP and the BJP have been at loggerheads - first over the issue of freebies, then over CBI raids on party leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
-
Koliwadas redevelopment gets green signal from state
Mumbai: In a boost to the development of the koliwadas in Mumbai, the state government has green signalled the cluster redevelopment of these settlements in the city. They are spread across areas like Colaba, Worli, Sion, Dharavi and Versova. The koliwadas, which had been demarcated and identified as such, will not be redeveloped as slum rehabilitation authority projects, Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured. “The koliwadas are our heritage and must be conserved,” added Fadnavis.
-
Over three lakh Mumbaiites bitten by stray dogs since 2018
Mumbai: Over three lakh Mumbaiites have been bitten by stray dogs since 2018, the state government admitted before the state legislative council on Wednesday. Chief minister Eknath Shinde told the state legislative council that between 2018 and March 2022, Mumbai registered 3,07,652 cases of dog bites. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation gives anti-rabies vaccines at 147 centres in the city.
-
West Bengal: Bangladeshi youth allegedly lynched over suspicions of stealing cattle
A Bangladeshi national was allegedly lynched by a mob on suspicions of stealing cattle at a border village in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district early on Wednesday. The police have arrested three people and registered a case, officials said. Later, cops had a scuffle with some villagers when the latter attacked the Rajganj police station demanding the release of the three accused.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics