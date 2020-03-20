e-paper
Home / Cities / Coronavirus: Isolated woman walks out of PGIMER, booked

Coronavirus: Isolated woman walks out of PGIMER, booked

Police to also book anybody who may have given her shelter

cities Updated: Mar 20, 2020 01:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
he woman, a resident of Sector 68, Mohali, had left the hospital around 12.20am on Wednesday night.
A 26-year-old woman, who recently returned from the UK, with symptoms of coronavirus, has been booked for walking out of the emergency wing of PGIMER on Wednesday night.

The woman, a resident of Sector 68, Mohali, had left the hospital around 12.20am. “She endangered the lives of other people and violated guidelines with regards to quarantined persons,” said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

A case under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the local Phase 8 police station. “In case anyone helped her with a place to stay, they will also be booked under Sections 120B, 212 and 216 of the IPC,” said Rajnish Chaudhary, station house officer (SHO), Phase 8, Mohali.

