5-yr-old Rajasthan girl killed by leopard while sleeping at home

A 5 year old Rajasthan girl was mauled to death by a leopard while she was sleeping with her father in the courtyard of their house at the Kewda village of Kewda ki Naal area of Udaipur district in the late hours on Sunday night.

The leopard attacked Lalita, daughter of Kishan Meena, and then dragged her to a hillock, about a kilometre from her house and left her body there. It was on Monday morning, when the villagers spotted her body and raised an alarm, following which, a team of forest department officials and local police reached the spot.

The locals staged a protest demanding the animal be caught. They said this was the third such incident in the area when a leopard killed a human being. Earlier a middle aged woman was killed by a leopard while she was returning home after collecting dry grass from the nearby jungle. In yet another recent incident, another woman was injured by a leopard.

The police, however, managed to calm the agitating villagers and shifted the girl’s body to mortuary for post-mortem.

Victim’s father Kishan Singh said he chased the leopard after he attacked his daughter but he disappeared with the girl in the dark towards the hillock.

Deputy forest conservator Mukesh Saini said 3 cages were installed in the area to nab the animal. A forest department team was still present at the spot with tranquilisers to restrain the animal when it is spotted. The victim’s family will be provided Rs. 4 lakh as compensation, said district officials.



