PM Modi sounds poll bugle in Rajasthan, takes dig at CM Gehlot over budget gaffe

Sounding the bugle for the upcoming assembly election in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the ruling Congress for allegedly underestimating the valour of the armed forces and said its governments did not carry out development work in border areas.

For Modi, it was a perfect time to list his government's development work as his rally in Dausa comes came soon after a ceremony a few kilometres away to inaugurate the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which the prime minister said would bring pace to development in Rajasthan as well.

“For the last nine years, our government has been spending a lot of money on building infrastructure in the country. Even this year's (Union) budget, the focus was on infrastructure,” Modi said at the BJP rally.

“For decades, some people said Rajasthan was a ‘beemaru’ state. But the BJP is making Rajasthan one the strongest states in the country," the PM added.

Modi also his government has given constitutional status to the OBC Commission so that the OBC class gets constitutional protection.

He also accused the Congress government in Rajasthan, where assembly poll are due this year-end, of lacking vision and hindering the state's development, and said its plans and announcements remained just on paper.

Modi said Rajasthan would have progressed better if it had the double-engine government of the BJP, referring to the possibility of his party being in power both at the Centre and in the state.

“Congress governments did not carry out development work in border villages and areas because they were scared, and they have said in parliament that what will happen if the enemy comes on the roads made by us,” Modi said at a BJP rally in Dausa district.

"The Congress has always underestimated the valour and bravery of our soldiers. Our forces know how to stop the enemy at the border and give them a befitting reply," he said.

Taking a dig at chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Modi said, “It's not hidden from anyone how the present Congress in government in Rajasthan is governing the state. What happened during the Budget session in the state assembly is being discussed everywhere today. I agree anyone can commit a mistake, but the Congress has no vision.”

Before addressing the rally, Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. He pressed the button of a remote to mark the foundation laying/inauguration of four projects worth more than ₹18,000 crore.

He said the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section will reduce the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi to half and will bring new tourism and employment opportunities to the youths in Rajasthan.

Modi said when the government invests in highway projects, ports, railways, optical fibre, and opens medical colleges, it gives strength to traders, small shopkeepers and industries. "Investment on infrastructure attracts more investment."

Built at a cost of more than ₹12,150 crore, this first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

