Rajasthan: Additional district judge’s wife found dead in train toilet

Udaipur: The body of an additional district judge’s wife was found inside a Rajasthan’s train toilet on Wednesday morning, police said. Woman travelling from Jodhpur to Chittorgarh found dead in train toilet. (Representative photo)

Additional District Judge Rajkumar Chauhan, who has been posted in Chittorgarh’s Nimbahera for the past 15 months, and his wife Usha Chauhan had boarded the Kacheguda–Bhagat Ki Kothi Express from Bhagat Ki Kothi railway station in Jodhpur on Tuesday night for Chittorgarh.

According to the police, the couple had reservations in different coaches. Chauhan got down at Chittorgarh station at 7:20 am on Wednesday. When he could not find her on the platform, he informed the Government Railway Police (GRP).

GRP officials checked CCTV footage at the station, but the woman was not seen getting down from the coach. Police then traced her mobile phone location, which showed that it was still inside the train.

Police alerted the next stations, and the train was stopped at Jaora station in Ratlam district around 10:40 am. “GRP personnel searched the coach and found the woman in the toilet. She was taken to a hospital in Jaora where doctors declared her dead on arrival,” an official said.

GRP’s Neemuch station house officer Motiram said, “Based on the doctor’s examination, the woman is suspected to have died due to a silent heart attack. The toilet door was locked from inside and had to be broken open when the train reached Jaora.”

Chauhan and other family members reached Jaora and later took the body without a postmortem.