Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot to address ‘Kisan Mahasammelan’ in five districts

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and MLA Sachin Pilot will hold marathon public meetings in different districts in the state ahead of the assembly session scheduled to start on January 23, according to the announcement made by the Congress leader on his Twitter handle.

According to the schedule, five meetings are to be held in five districts between January 16 to January 20.

Pilot, who met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Punjab during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday said he will address the ‘Kisan Mahasammelan’ to be held here at the municipal ground from January 16 to 19 in districts, including Nagaur, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu and Pali. He will also address the students meeting in Jaipur on January 20.

‘I will be among people and workers in various districts of Rajasthan,’ tweeted Sachin with the schedule and places of meetings.

He will arrive in Parbatsar for the first public meeting – ‘Kissan Sammelan’ on January 16.

“The local leaders were seeking time for meeting for a long but due to Bharat Jodo Yatra, it was postponed. The meetings aim to encourage the workers and public, and maintain Pilot’s connection with them,” said an MLA close to Pilot.

The series of meetings which will be attended by various sections of society from farmers to youth and students is also seen as a show of the party’s strength and popularity among the people.

Speaking about the scheduled meetings, political analyst Manish Godha said, “The move seems to be taken to reconnect with the public, strengthen own and party’s image, assess public interest, and show of strength.”

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government is also holding a two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Jaipur to review the progress of schemes and budget announcements. The meeting will be chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot with all state ministers.

