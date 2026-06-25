RSHRC seeks report on Jaipur vendor burns incident during road clearance for VIP route

The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission (RSHRC) has sought a report over the incident in which a woman vendor allegedly suffered burn injuries during a police drive to clear the route for Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s convoy last Friday. The commission has sought factual reports from the Jaipur Police Commissioner, Jaipur District Collector and DCP (East). (Representative | Getty)

The commission has sought factual reports from the Jaipur Police Commissioner, Jaipur District Collector and DCP (East) Ranjita Sharma. The officials have been directed to apprise the commission of the case and action taken.

The commission has also asked authorities to clarify whether any public servant has been found responsible for the incident and, if so, what legal action has been initiated against the concerned personnel, including the registration of an FIR. It further directed the administration to ensure that the victim receives proper medical treatment and any compensation admissible under law.

Also Read: Jaipur vendor blames cops for burns suffered during road clearance for CM convoy

The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for July 14.

The matter came to light on June 19 after the woman’s sister lodged a case alleging police acted high-handedly without any prior warning or instructions to vacate the area.

Boiling water allegedly fell on her after a policeman allegedly pushed and overturned the vendor’s cart following an argument.

In her complaint, the woman said no police presence or warning preceded Sharma’s convoy.

“No one asked me to move. Without any notice, the policemen deployed there suddenly overturned the container of boiling water kept on my momo cart. I tried to stop them and told them there was boiling water and that I would move the cart myself, but they did not listen.”

She said the boiling water fell on her arms, chest, stomach, and thighs, causing severe burns. “I was in unbearable pain and suffered mental trauma. When my sister, who was with me, protested, she too was mistreated.”

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she sustained severe burns on her arms, chest, abdomen and thighs. She further claimed that when her sister protested against the police action, she too was subjected to misbehaviour.

Originally from Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, the vendor said her family moved to Jaipur after her father’s death during the Covid-19 pandemic. The momo cart, she said, is the family’s primary source of livelihood.

DCP East Ranjeeta Sharma said CCTV footage of the incident are being examined and action will be taken against anyone found responsible.

“We have recovered the CCTV footage of the incident. Prima facie, it appears that the traffic police had asked them to move and left after advising them. It is possible that the vendor moved the cart and the water spilled during the process. However, the investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to obtain more footage, which will help establish the facts.” Sharma told HT.