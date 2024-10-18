Two detained for attacking RSS workers in Jaipur event: Police

Two persons were detained on Friday for allegedly attacking at least eight workers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during a religious event in Rajasthan’s Jaipur city on Thursday night, said officials familiar with the matter. Two locals objected to the overcrowding and constant noise in the event leading to an altercation between them. (Representative file photo)

An official from the local Karni Vihar police station said, “The incident took place in a local temple in Jaipur’s Karni Vihar on Thursday night when the RSS workers were busy in an event. However, two locals objected to the overcrowding and constant noise leading to an altercation between the RSS members and the two individuals. Later, they also called few more people of their group and attacked the workers.”

The incident left at least eight people injured who were taken to the Swai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital for further treatment.

“Many of them sustained deep wounds in their abdomen, chest, and other parts of the body. They are undergoing treatment in the hospital in a serious condition,” said the officer.

Later, the workers lodged a first information report (FIR) against unidentified people under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We have detained the two who launched the attack on the people. Search is also underway for the rest of the attackers,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, the incident sparked a massive protest by local RSS workers demanding immediate action against the culprits.

Following the development, cabinet minister Rajya Vardhan Singh Rathore and local Civil Lines MLA Gopal Sharma also reached the hospital to meet the injured.

After meeting police officials including the Jaipur (West) DCP Amit Budaniya, Rathore said the police has assured action against those involved.

“The police have assured me to take necessary action against the culprits. The ones who violated the law and order will never be spared. The BJP government is committed to ensure peace in the state. A doctor’s team was also formed in the SMS hospital to treat the victims”, he said.