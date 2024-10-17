RSS stands for 'Rumours Spreading Sangh', says senior Karnataka Congress leader BK Hariprasad

In a recent statement, BK Hariprasad, a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, launched a scathing critique of the righ-wing outfit Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during an event held at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru. Karnataka MLC BK Hariprasad during. (ANI)

According to Public TV, Hariprasad characterised the RSS as a "rumour spreading sangh," suggesting that its activities are rooted in misinformation.

Addressing the event, Hariprasad claimed that the RSS manipulates narratives, transforming a thief into a liar and a liar into a truth-teller. He accused the organisation of misleading the poor and innocent by exploiting religious sentiments.

"They make a thief a liar and a liar truthful. They target the vulnerable in the name of religion," he asserted as reported by Public TV.

The senior politician also commented on the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS. He stated that the ABVP has not initiated discussions about Muslims and that its focus lies in instilling a sense of nationalism among Shudra youth. "If you get Shudra boys, you have to build a nation first," he said, indicating that the organisation gradually fosters an environment of animosity towards Muslims.

Hariprasad further criticised RSS patriots, claiming they do not honor the tricolor flag of India, noting that it has not been hoisted at the RSS office for the past 52 years.

"We are not all soft Hindutva; we are all Hindus," he emphasised, adding that there are factions within the Congress party that embody what he referred to as "soft Hindus."

Senior Congress leaders have in the past alleged that the BJP is trying to create communal riots in Karnataka, and a history sheeter has received a fatwa from the BJP to carry out communal riots.

