 Karnataka MLA Hariprasad stands by his statement: ‘Pakistan enemy of BJP, not..’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Karnataka MLA BK Hariprasad stands by his statement: ‘Pakistan enemy of BJP, not…’

Karnataka MLA BK Hariprasad stands by his statement: ‘Pakistan enemy of BJP, not…’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 29, 2024 02:34 PM IST

Congress MLA BK Hariprasad warned of moving a privilege motion against news channels that misrepresented his remarks.

Congress MLA BK Hariprasad defended his "Pakistan enemy country for the Bharatiya Janata Party, not for us” statement on Thursday, saying that the BJP was playing dirty tricks and asked the central government to declare Pakistan an enemy state.

Karnataka MLC BK Hariprasad during the state Legislative Council Session, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (ANI)
Karnataka MLC BK Hariprasad during the state Legislative Council Session, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (ANI)

He also threatened to move a privilege motion against channels that twisted his statements

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"I said Pakistan is our neighbouring state. Let the BJP declare Pakistan an enemy state. The BJP is fully active in playing dirty tricks; whatever I have said in the Council, we have no objection to publishing whatever I have said. If they add masala to that, I think I'll have to move a privilege motion against those channels that have twisted my statements. Whatever statement I made in the Council, I stand by that," BK Hariprasad told news agency ANI on Thursday.

The Congress legislator's remarks came while speaking in the assembly on Wednesday, sparking a stir amid ongoing controversy over alleged 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans by supporters of the party's MP-elect Syed Naseer Hussain outside Vidhana Soudha.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hariprasad, in his speech in the legislative council, claimed that Pakistan may be an enemy country for the BJP, but the Congress considered it a neighbouring country

He said, “If at all the BJP feels that Pakistan is an enemy state, the central government should ban all the trade and they should declare Pak an enemy state. Until and unless they declare Pak an enemy state we can't call them enemy state. So they are our neighbour.”

He said in the state assembly, “They (BJP) speak about our relationship with an enemy country. According to them, Pakistan is an enemy country. For us, Pakistan is not an enemy country, it's our neighbouring country. They say Pakistan is our enemy country. Recently, they awarded the Bharat Ratna to LK Advani, who visited Jinnah's mausoleum in Lahore and said there was no other secular leader like him. Was Pakistan not an enemy country then?”

Read Here | 'Pakistan zindabad' row: Chaos in Karnataka Assembly; BJP MLAs chant 'Jai Sri Ram'

The Congress legislator also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the wedding of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's granddaughter in Lahore without being invited. “PM Modi went to Pak to attend Nawaz Sharif's grand daughter's marriage without an invitation, breaking all protocols; we have not done any such thing. Whatever I have said, I stand by that.”

The comments from Hariprasad caused a stir amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding alleged 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans by supporters of the Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain outside Vidhana Soudha.

Karnataka deputy LoP and BJP leader Arvind Bellad said on Hariprasad's statement, “It is extremely sad that a senior leader from Congress, BK Hariprasad, said so. Very unfortunate. We all know what Pakistan has done to India and Indians. This shows Congress' mentality. In order to appease minorities and Muslims, just for votes, Congress can go to any extent.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Himachal Pradesh News Live, Sheikh Shahjahan along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On