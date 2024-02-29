'Pakistan zindabad' row: Chaos in Karnataka Assembly; BJP MLAs chant 'Jai Sri Ram'

Amid the controversy surrounding the alleged 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans outside the Karnataka assembly, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs held a protest in the Vidhana Soudha on Thursday morning, urging action on the matter. Leader of the Opposition of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka along with supporters protest against alleged "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans in Vidhan Soudha, in Bengaluru. (ANI)

They criticised the ruling Congress government for its failure to arrest the supporters of Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain allegedly involved in chanting pro-Pakistan slogans outside the assembly premises.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘Down down Congress government which is deciding nation, Spineless government is not capable to take action, We want justice, Arrest the culprit, Down down government’ — were among the slogans raised in the state Assembly.

R Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly, called for the arrest of those who chanted pro-Pakistan slogans.

On Thursday, the Byadagi Police said it has arrested a trader and supporter of Syed Naseer Hussain, Mohmad Shafi Nashipudi.

“A trader and supporter of Syed Naseer Hussain, Mohmad Shafi Nashipudi, detained by Byadagi town. Police collected his voice sample and took him to analyse the voice in the alleged pro-Pakistan slogan video. He was present in Vidhana Soudha with Syed Nasser Hussain in the celebration after the Rajya Sabha election victory,” it said.

R Ashoka said, “It been 24 hours, but no action has been initiated by the government. What can we expect from them.”

In response to the protest by the BJP, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said the government forwarded the audio recording to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and appropriate action would be taken once the report is received.

He added, “As I have told you already the government is committed, we'll not spare any person once the report comes. We have given it to FSL. We'll take action once the report comes.”

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs raised “Jai Sri Ram” slogans in the state assembly during their protest, to which Siddaramaiah responded with “Jai Sita Ram”.

What happened Syed Naseer Hussain said?

Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain posted a video on his social media account stating that some of his supporters shouted slogans like 'Nasir Hussain Zindabad', 'Nasir Sahab Zindabad' and ‘Congress Party Zindabad’.

He said, “Then all of a sudden as I was leaving for my house, I got called by the media saying that somebody had raised slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'. I would like to say here that when I was there in the midst of the people, a lot of slogans were being raised but I never heard the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad', but whatever it is we have asked the police and let the police investigate it.”

"If someone has raised such a type of slogan, then he has to be dealt with sternly and strictly according to the law. There should be an inquiry. And in case someone has morphed or doctored the video and played mischief, even that has to be inquired about. And if somebody has given the slogan, there should be a proper inquiry into who the person is, where he came from, how the person entered the premises, and what was his motive or intention behind raising those slogans. should be investigated."

He added, “However, as far as I am concerned, when I was there, there were no such slogans that were raised, because if the slogans had been raised in our presence then I am sure no sane person or an Indian citizen would have tolerated it. So let us wait for the enquiry and whatever comes forward, we will be there in the public domain. Thank you so much.”