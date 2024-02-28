‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan row: Karnataka BJP takes to streets, corners Siddaramaiah-led Congress govt

The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party held a massive protest in Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday accusing the Congress of being an ‘anti-national’ party after a few followers of Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans after his victory on Tuesday. ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ row: Karnataka BJP takes to streets, corners Congress govt

However, the Congress refuted the claims and said the BJP was only trying to spread misinformation to create chaos in the state.

Karakala Sunil, the senior BJP MLA from Karakala, led the protest on Wednesday by holding a national flag and demanding the Congress to sack Hussain from the party. They started marching towards Vidhana Soudha from the residence of the MLA and raised slogans against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress party.

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah said the videos telecasted by the local media channels are sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and they are waiting for the report. “If the FSL report confirms that ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans are uttered in the video, there is no way that we are going to spare the culprits. But even before the report is out, the BJP is only trying to create communal tensions once again. “

How did the issue start?

On Tuesday night, when Congress’ Syed Nasir Hussain was declared the winner in the Rajya Sabha polls, a few videos surfaced, which were telecasted on local media channels. In the videos, the supporters of Hussain were seen shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ with loud claps. However, Hussain immediately clarified that some supporters shouted slogans like 'Nasir Hussain Zindabad', 'Nasir Sahab Zindabad, ' ‘Congress Party Zindabad, ’ and not ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’

The BJP unit in Karnataka has also filed a complaint against Hussian at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed the Congress party for allowing such things to happen in the presence of their party leader. He wrote, “The supporters of this Cong MP are shouting inside the Vidhana Soudha building after his election ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’ Shameless and dangerous appeasement politics of Rahul’s Cong - even as he on his Bharat Thodo Yatra”