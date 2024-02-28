Karnataka BJP alleges pro-Pak sloganeering at Vidhana Soudha, Congress MP clarifies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Karnataka has filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station, alleging that supporters of Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain raised pro-Pakistan slogans following his victory declaration. According to the BJP's complaint, after the returning officer announced Hussain's victory, some of his supporters gathered at Vidhana Soudha allegedly shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans in celebration. (Read: Rajya Sabha elections 2024: Cong wins 3 seats, BJP bags 1 in Karnataka) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar with newly-elected Congress Rajya Sabha MPs Syed Naseer Hussain, GC Chandrashekar, Ajay Makhan and others, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.(PTI)

"It was as if these supporters of Nasir Hussain shouted those slogans of PAKISTAN ZINDABAD hailing and praising Pakistan on the election of Nasir Hussain to the Rajya Sabha or Upper House in India," said the complaint.

"In the legislative house premises of one of the states of the Republic of India, namely Karnataka, pro-Pakistan slogans have been shouted in a celebratory manner. All this is done at the instigation of Nasir Hussain, who does not know whether he is elected to the Indian Parliament or the Pakistani Parliament," added the complaint," it added.

Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain posted a video on his social media account clarifying that some of his supporters shouted slogans like 'Nasir Hussain Zindabad', 'Nasir Sahab Zindabad' and ‘Congress Party Zindabad’.

"Then all of a sudden as I was leaving for my house, I got called by the media saying that somebody had raised slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'. I would like to say here that when I was there in the midst of the people, a lot of slogans were being raised but I never heard the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad', but whatever it is we have asked the police and let the police investigate it," he said.

"If someone has raised such a type of slogan, then he has to be dealt with sternly and strictly according to the law. There should be an inquiry. And in case someone has morphed or doctored the video and played mischief, even that has to be inquired about. And if somebody has given the slogan, there should be a proper inquiry into who the person is, where he came from, how the person entered the premises, and what was his motive or intention behind raising those slogans. should be investigated."

"However, as far as I am concerned, when I was there, there were no such slogans that were raised, because if the slogans had been raised in our presence then I am sure no sane person or an Indian citizen would have tolerated it. So let us wait for the enquiry and whatever comes forward, we will be there in the public domain. Thank you so much," the Rajya Sabha member added.