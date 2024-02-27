Big setback for BJP as its Karnataka MLA cross-votes for Congress in Rajya Sabha elections

Bengaluru: Karnataka MLA ST Somashekar has cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections in favour of the Congress, said BJP chief whip Doddanagouda G. Patil on Tuesday. Voting for four seats from the state for the Upper House of the Parliament took place today. Rajya Sabha election: Karnataka BJP MLA ST Somasekhar had hinted voting for Congress.

BJP chief whip Doddanagouda G. Patil said the party will take action against the MLA.

"It is confirmed that ST Somashekar has cross-voted. We are discussing what can be done and what action to be taken," he said.

ST Somashekar, before casting his vote, made a cryptic remark.

"I will vote in favour of those who assure me and give confidence that they will give funds for the water and other management in my constituency," he said.

The BJP put a brave face after Somashekhar's decision.

BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) said: "Sometimes such things happen. The party had given clear direction to vote for BJP-JD(S) candidates."

Reacting to the reports, Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao said: "We all are intact. For the BJP, it has become a practice to use any method to win."

Five candidates -- Ajay Maken, Syed Naseer Hussain and G C Chandrasekhar (all Congress), Narayansa Bandage (BJP) and Kupendra Reddy (JD(S)) -- are in the fray.

Three Congress and one BJP MP are retiring in Karnataka. It is expected that the BJP will again win just one seat in the Congress-ruled state.

Each Rajya Sabha candidate needs at least 45 votes in the 224-MLA Karnataka Assembly to win a Rajya Sabha seat from the state. With 135 MLAs, the Congress has the exact number to elect its three candidates – Ajay Maken, Nasir Hussain and G C Chandrashekhar.

The BJP has 66 MLAs, which means it can easily get its main candidate, party worker Narayansa Bhandage, elected.

In Uttar Pradesh, many Samajwadi Party MLAs have reportedly cross-voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

With inputs from ANI