Karnataka ex-CM Bommai to talk to ‘agitated’ leader Somashekar Gowda over remarks on DK Shivakumar

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he would talk to party MLA ST Somashekar Gowda after the latter called the state's deputy CM DK Shivakumar, a senior Congress leader, his “guru”. Gowda's remarks sparked talks in political circles that the saffron party is witnessing a rift from within. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said he will talk to Gowda and sort out issues. (ANI)

The leader had said DK Shivakumar, who is also the president of the Congress' Karnataka unit, had played a key role in his growth in the cooperative sector.

“If I’ve grown in the cooperative sector, it’s because of my 'guru' DK Shivakumar who helped me. I wasn’t given a JP Nagar block, DK Shivakumar made me joint secretary of JP Nagar. From there he gave me his support. He also made me the candidate for the Uttarahalli Assembly constituency,” Gowda had earlier said.

He is a former Congress leader who jumped boats along with 13 others in 2019, helping Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa form the BJP government in the southern state following the fall of JD(S)-Congress coalition government that year.

Amid speculations that Gowda will re-join the grand old party, he said, “I have not spoken anywhere about going to Congress. I have not discussed any politics other than development of my constituency with D K Shivakumar (Deputy CM during recent meeting). I have never told my supporters that I will be going (to Congress). It's the creation of my opponents.”

"I have told them (BJP leaders) that I don't have any disgruntlement with the state BJP and leadership...I have not been involved in any anti party activity, despite this no action is being taken against those who are functioning against me within the party in my constituency. When such is the case, how can I organise the party is my question," he added, while speaking to PTI.

When asked about Gowda's comments, senior BJP leader Bommai said he agreed that Gowda is a “little agitated”, and said, "See I'm telling you because of some local issues ST Somashekar is a little agitated, I agree, but it can be sorted out very quickly and I'm sure that I'll talk to him and see that all the issues are sorted out.”

