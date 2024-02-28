'Pak is in Congress' DNA': BJP on ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan row in Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched a vitriolic attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government after a few followers of Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans after his victory, saying that Pakistan is there in the DNA of the grand old party. The party also demanded an apology from the party president Mallikarjun Kharge over the issue. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. (File Photo)

While speaking to the reporters, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Congress always remembers Pakistan whenever India's democracy wins.

"This is a very worrying incident, this is the insult of India's democracy. Today, every citizen is asking, why Congress always remembers Pakistan whenever India's democracy wins...Pakistan is there in the DNA of Congress...Congress' DNA has become anti-national...Don't you think Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge should apologise?" he said.

Meanwhile, the party's Karnataka unit held a massive protest in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru against the Congress for being "anti-national". Karakala Sunil, the BJP MLA from Karakala, led the protest by holding a national flag and demanding the Congress to remove Hussain from the party. It has also filed a complaint against Hussian at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station.

However, the Congress refuted the claims and said the BJP was only trying to spread misinformation to create chaos. Chief minister Siddaramaiah said the videos telecasted by the local media channels are sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and they are waiting for the report. “If the FSL report confirms that ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans are uttered in the video, there is no way that we are going to spare the culprits. But even before the report is out, the BJP is only trying to create communal tensions once again."

The row started when Congress’ Hussain was declared the winner in the Rajya Sabha polls. In the videos telecast on local media channels, the supporters of Hussain were seen shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ with loud claps. However, Hussain immediately clarified that some supporters shouted slogans like 'Nasir Hussain Zindabad', 'Nasir Sahab Zindabad, ' ‘Congress Party Zindabad, ’ and not ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’

