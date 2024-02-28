 'Pak is in Congress' DNA': BJP on ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan row in Karnataka | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / 'Pak is in Congress' DNA': BJP on ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan row in Karnataka

'Pak is in Congress' DNA': BJP on ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan row in Karnataka

ByShobhit Gupta
Feb 28, 2024 03:11 PM IST

While speaking to the reporters, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Congress always remembers Pakistan whenever India's democracy wins.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched a vitriolic attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government after a few followers of Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans after his victory, saying that Pakistan is there in the DNA of the grand old party. The party also demanded an apology from the party president Mallikarjun Kharge over the issue.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. (File Photo)
BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. (File Photo)

Read here: ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan row: Karnataka BJP takes to streets, corners Siddaramaiah-led Congress govt

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While speaking to the reporters, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Congress always remembers Pakistan whenever India's democracy wins.

"This is a very worrying incident, this is the insult of India's democracy. Today, every citizen is asking, why Congress always remembers Pakistan whenever India's democracy wins...Pakistan is there in the DNA of Congress...Congress' DNA has become anti-national...Don't you think Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge should apologise?" he said.

Meanwhile, the party's Karnataka unit held a massive protest in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru against the Congress for being "anti-national". Karakala Sunil, the BJP MLA from Karakala, led the protest by holding a national flag and demanding the Congress to remove Hussain from the party. It has also filed a complaint against Hussian at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station.

Read here: ‘True nationalists are Congressmen...BJP never took part in freedom struggle’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

However, the Congress refuted the claims and said the BJP was only trying to spread misinformation to create chaos. Chief minister Siddaramaiah said the videos telecasted by the local media channels are sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and they are waiting for the report. “If the FSL report confirms that ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans are uttered in the video, there is no way that we are going to spare the culprits. But even before the report is out, the BJP is only trying to create communal tensions once again."

Read here: BJP claims pro-Pak slogans raised in Karnataka Assembly, Congress MP clarifies

The row started when Congress’ Hussain was declared the winner in the Rajya Sabha polls. In the videos telecast on local media channels, the supporters of Hussain were seen shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ with loud claps. However, Hussain immediately clarified that some supporters shouted slogans like 'Nasir Hussain Zindabad', 'Nasir Sahab Zindabad, ' ‘Congress Party Zindabad, ’ and not ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’

(With inputs from agencies)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Rajya Sabha Election 2024 Live, Gaganyaan Mission Astronauts along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On