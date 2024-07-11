Bengal CID approaches B’desh high commission for slain MP’s family’s DNA samples

Kolkata: The West Bengal police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), probing into the alleged murder of Bangladesh MP Mohammad Anwarul Azim Anar, has approached the Bangladesh High Commission to collect DNA samples of family members of the slain leader. Bangladesh’s party MP Mohammad Anwarul Azim Anar was allegedly murdered in Kolkata in May (File Photo)

A top CID official said that the family members of the MP are expected to come to Kolkata soon in this regard.

“We have approached the Bangladesh High Commission through the ministry of external affairs to collect DNA samples of the MP’s family members. We already got the court’s orders for this. The MP’s family members are expected to come to Kolkata very soon,” said a top CID officer aware of the developments.

Anar had come to India on May 12 and went missing the next day. An investigation by both the CID and the Dhaka Police’s Detective Branch later revealed that Anar was murdered in a flat near Kolkata.

On May 28, officers recovered a few kilos of flesh from the septic tank of the apartment in South 24 Parganas, after which they were sent for forensic analysis.

While doctors had confirmed that the bones belonged to a man, forensic reports confirmed that that flesh too was that of a human.

“We now need to confirm whether the samples belong to the MP who was suspectedly murdered in the flat. For this, DNA matching needs to be done after collecting samples from the MP’s family members,” said the CID officer mentioned above.

According to the police, Anar was murdered within 30 minutes of entering the apartment after the accused made him unconscious using chloroform and then suffocated him with a pillow. Police said that a Bangladeshi citizen, who illegally lived in Mumbai and worked as a butcher, was allegedly hired to dismember the body of the murdered MP and chop it into pieces, which were then disposed of by the assailants.

Both CID and Dhaka Police have arrested at least eight persons in West Bengal and Bangladesh in connection with the murder case. The alleged mastermind of the suspected murder is yet to be arrested, police have said.